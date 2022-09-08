"99 players don’t get swept in the first round” - Shannon Sharpe asserts Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better player than Kevin Durant through NBA 2K analogy

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been a trending topic in the NBA all summer, and once again finds himself in the headlines. Every year, players wait in anticipation to see what their ratings will be in the latest edition of the NBA 2K franchise. The former MVP saw his 96 overall, and quickly rushed to social media to voice his displeasure.

Despite being in his mid-30s, KD is still one of the top players in the NBA today. In 55 games last year, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

After seeing KD's outrage regarding his rating, FS1's Shannon Sharpe chimed in. He thinks Durant shouldn't be pining for better numbers after being swept in the first round of the playoffs.

"If we take this season, do you think Kevin Durant had a better season than Giannis (Antetokounmpo)? Ninety-nine overall players don’t get swept in the first round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher."

In the Brooklyn Nets' four postseason matchups last year, Durant averaged 26.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 6.3 apg while shooting 38.6%.

Kevin Durant should not view himself ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo at this point in time

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In the current iteration of the NBA, it's hard to put any player in a tier above Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star is the most dominant force in the game and is well on his way to being an all-time great.

If both were at their peak, Durant might have a case against Giannis. Even with Durant having a strong campaign in 2022, few might agree that he belongs above the 2021 Finals MVP. In 67 games last season, Giannis averaged 29.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 5.8 apg.

KD is still a high-impact player, but Giannis leaves a much bigger mark. Along with being unstoppable on the offensive end, he is also one of the league's best defenders. At this stage of his career, the former MVP does not have that same level of two-way impact.

Given the offseason he just endured, KD should be focused on things other than his rating in a video game. Following his open stalement with Nets management, the All-Star forward will have a lot of eyes on him this season. If KD truly cares about his overall rating that much, he can maintain his elite level of play and give the developers no choice but to raise it.

