"They're gonna get pennies on the dollar for a guy of Kevin Durant's caliber" - Shannon Sharpe asserts the situation between KD and Brooklyn Nets is "not fixable"

The Brooklyn Nets have found themselves in one of the most surprising storylines this offseason. First, they had a standoff with Kyrie Irving regarding his contract negotiations. This situation has led to rumors of a possible sign-and-trade. After agreeing to opt into his player option for this upcoming season, Kevin Durant requested a trade.

At one point, the Brooklyn Nets were viewed as the NBA's next dynasty. Now they find themselves in a difficult situation. The front office is seeking a historic return in exchange for Kevin Durant to salvage what they can.

As one of the league's top players, Kevin Durant should yield a hefty return in a trade. The two-time Finals MVP is under contract for the next four years.

While most still expect the Nets to get a haul for their star player, one analyst disagrees. During FS1's 'Undisputed,' Shannon Sharpe stated that the Nets will not receive the return they want because Durant wants out. Sharpe said:

"I don't believe it's a fixable situation with KD and Brooklyn ... They're gonna get pennies on the dollar for a guy of Kevin Durant's caliber because Kevin Durant has voiced it and let it be known 'I want out of here.'"

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't believe it's a fixable situation between KD and the Nets. I think he'll be traded in the next 2 weeks...They're gonna get pennies on the dollar for a guy of Kevin Durant's caliber." @ShannonSharpe on the Nets having a steep asking price for Kevin Durant:"I don't believe it's a fixable situation between KD and the Nets. I think he'll be traded in the next 2 weeks...They're gonna get pennies on the dollar for a guy of Kevin Durant's caliber." .@ShannonSharpe on the Nets having a steep asking price for Kevin Durant: "I don't believe it's a fixable situation between KD and the Nets. I think he'll be traded in the next 2 weeks...They're gonna get pennies on the dollar for a guy of Kevin Durant's caliber." https://t.co/Ag8TfxOgju

Can the Brooklyn Nets get the return they're hoping for in a Kevin Durant trade?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Shannon Sharpe has a point about the Nets shopping Kevin Durant. His lack of faith in the organization hurts their leverage. However, Durant's value gives the Nets leverage.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.



KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" https://t.co/uRHm1k5dWW

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has proven he can thrive alongside any player in the league. Since he is such a great plug-and-play guy, teams are still going to line up in hopes of acquiring him.

Another thing Brooklyn has in their favor is that teams will go all in for Kevin Durant. He is one of the greatest scorers ever and can instantly turn a team into a title contender. With his ability to drastically change the trajectory of a franchise, a team will find the right package to acquire him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far