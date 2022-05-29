“I’m nervous as hell man.… Maybe he’s Joel Embiid” - Shannon Sharpe says he would give 1-time All-Star a max deal, believes the latter should take advice from Charles Barkley

Zion Williamson's weight was one of the biggest talking points throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. Shannon Sharpe believes that the New Orleans Pelicans forward ought to take advice from Charles Barkley.

Williamson did not play for the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. He hit setbacks in his recovery and many believe it was because of his size, which was putting pressure on his feet.

The All-Star forward is due for a five-year $186 million rookie-max extension this offseason. However, the question of whether the franchise should go through with it has been raised. Sharpe stated:

"I would, because I can't risk losing him. But I'm nervous as hell. Man, I'm nervous. I'm like a long-tailed dog on a porch full of rocking chairs. I'm nervous cause I know his history, and his history says it's not looking good. Now, maybe he's Joel Embiid.

"You remember what happened with Joel Embiid? They gave him this long-term deal and hell, Joel Embiid might have played like three or four games a season. But for the most part, he's been pretty reliable.

"Joel Embiid got his training, got serious about his training, he got serious about his lifestyle, his nutrition. The only concern you and I have ever had about this young man is his nutrition. Is he gonna train? is he gonna eat?

"I'm nervous to give him this kind of long-term security. He's going to sign it but something tells me two years into this deal he gonna be wanting to.

"Get up out of there. But yeah I got to do it. I don't have a choice but to do this. But man I'm nervous."

Shannon believes Zion would have had an easier time staying in shape if he got in contact with NBA legend Barkley, stating:

"The first call he should have made was to Charles Barkley. He's a more explosive Charles Barkley and people don't realize how good Charles was, they don't. But Barkley could elevate.

"Charles said Moses Malone told him that, 'Chuck, you're fat and you lazy.' He changed it and Charles Barkley became an all-time great. Zion Williamson has that kind of ability. But I'm afraid that you cannot eat the way he eats and be great."

It is clear what Zion thinks of the deal. He has said that "he couldn't sign it fast enough" if offered. While he is a one-of-a-kind talent, him being injury-prone might be a concern for the organization.

Charles Barkley has also called out Zion Williamson for his size

As clips of Williamson testing out his feet surfaced online, Chuck was surprised to see how much weight he had gained. On "NBA on TNT," Barkley said:

"It look like me and Shaq (Shaquille O'Neal) had a baby.

"He’s going to have to learn. Even when you’re hurt, you’re going to have to control your eating. When guys get hurt and they come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting all that stress on your knees and feet, you’re just going to keep getting hurt."

Without Zion, the Pelicans did an outstanding job. They turned things around in the second half of the season despite having the worst start in the league with the help of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans won two play-in games to clinch a playoff berth. They went up against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, but were eliminated after six games.

