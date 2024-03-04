Shannon Sharpe calls out Steve Kerr for downplaying Warriors' 52-point loss with 'flush' comment: "I'm not letting you do that"

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr downplayed their 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Boston dominated the entire game, leading by 44 points at halftime. But Kerr downplayed what happened, which irked former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

Boston's Jaylen Brown had 29 points, while Jayson Tatum scored 27. Even more striking to most fans was that Golden State only played Steph Curry for 17 minutes and finished with four points.

Sharpe wasn't satisfied with Kerr's postgame quote and called out the 2016 Coach of the Year on ESPN's "First Take."

"I don't let Steve Kerr have it both ways," Sharpe said. "Now, when they win ball games, 'We can beat anybody, and we can challenge for a championship.' But when you get the brake drum beat off you, now all of a sudden, 'It was a tough road stretch.'

"Now all of a sudden, 'We just flushed that one away.' I'm not gonna let you do that."

Their defensive strategy didn't work well during the first quarter as they often left Brown wide open. His game was a significant factor as he had 19 points, off five 3-pointers, in the opening period.

A huge loss like that was ugly for Golden State (32-28), which has already had a ton on its plate and is ninth in the Western Conference.

What did Steve Kerr say after the Warriors' loss to the Celtics?

The media was interested in what Golden State coach Steve Kerr had to say after the game as he pulled the plug early on by not having the team's stars on the floor. Kerr credited Boston for how it played and made Golden State pay for its mistakes.

"You flush it down the down the toilet," Kerr said. "We had a great road trip, 3-1. We've had a million games. Boston was amazing; we weren't beating them today. So, we head home and get ready for Wednesday."

Kerr's comments weren't well received as Golden State is one of the teams that's trying to be in an ideal position as the playoffs approach. The Warriors have 22 games remaining and had been playing well, winning 13 of 16 games before running into Boston on Sunday.

