Shannon Sharpe confirmed to join Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" after quitting on "Undisputed" & Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe has confirmed that he will be joining Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the "First Take" crew following his departure from "Undisputed" and Skip Bayless. Rumors regarding Sharpe's inclusion in the mix have circulated in the past weeks and are finally confirmed.

According to reports, Sharpe will join "First Take" twice a week to debate with Smith during football season. The two have expressed their desire to work together, and it's finally happening. The former NFL star will be watched by the viewers on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Also, his podcast, "Club Shay Shay" will finally find a new home after the deal with ESPN has been finalized.

It wasn't long since he left "Undisputed," and a replacement has already been found for him. Bayless will have another former NFL star on set as it was announced that Richard Sherman will be his new partner. Also, multi-Grammy nominated rapper Lil Wayne will join the two on the set to debate.

It hasn't been announced if Sharpe will be part of "First Take's" crew in talking about basketball and the NBA, but it is not likely to happen as JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins are already the guys put in place for that category.

Shannon Sharpe talked about his return to TV recently

Shannon Sharpe has been active on Twitter as of late. Fans have grown desperate to find out further details about his return to television. Many have mentioned him on Twitter to inform fans about when they'll be able to see him on the screen once again.

Sharpe has been playful with his answers, giving vague, question-inducing replies to his fans. One fan mentioned him due to what's happening in the sports world in regards to Michael Oher's case and James Harden's comments about Daryl Morey.

"This is a day where @ShannonSharpe would be on 🔥🔥🔥 with w everything going on in the sports world! We miss you Unc!" A fan tweeted.

It didn't take long for Sharpe to respond to the fan.

"I’ll be bck b4 NFL kicks off. Do miss talking about things that’s happened in the last month tho. Appreciate the patience and support" Sharpe replied on Twitter.

Fans can't get enough about when he'll be seen back on TV. He even messed with a few fans, telling them that they should be the ones picking when he'll announce his return.

"announcement this week for new show unc or when ?" A fan tweeted.

Sharpe replied to the fan.

"When should I announce it? You pick," the NFL legend said.

