"That's why you got an 19-20 year old rookie Allen Iverson crossed Jordan up" - Shannon Sharpe expresses concerns over Chet Holmgren's weight and body type 

Heading into next season, Chet Holmgren is by far one of the most interesting prospects in the NBA. Players come in all different shapes and sizes, but this is an extreme case.

To put it simply, no player of this archetype has ever come along before. Standing at 7 feet tall and only weighing 190 pounds, Holmgren is a physical enigma.

Many have questioned his frame, but it has not slowed him down to this point. In his lone college season, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. However, the young prospect might finally meet his match in the NBA.

Holmgren was recently seen guarding LeBron James in a star-studded pro-am. After the LA Lakers forward barreled into him, he came up limping with an apparent ankle injury. Following this encounter, FS1's Shannon Sharpe shared his concerns regarding Holmgren's body frame on "Undisputed."

"Anybody that's in professional sports can make anybody else in professional sports look foolish," Sharpe said. "That's why you got an 19-20 year old rookie Allen Iverson crossed (Michael) Jordan up, and we had never seen that before.

"I just think, man, I'm, like, how are you going to take pounding? guys like LeBron and Zion (Williamson) that's gonna be banging into him and running into him. that's my only concern. I think the kid is skilled – but that body size."

Chet Holmgren appeared to injure his ankle while guarding LeBron on this possession

Will Chet Holmgren be able to hold his own against NBA athletes?

Gonzaga center Chet Holmbren

It goes without saying that almost everyone agrees that Chet Holmgren will need to put on more weight during his NBA career. However, a case can be made that he'll be able to hold his own from day one.

Trae Young and Chet Holmgren height and size comparison for anyone interested

In the past, there have been skinny players who have succeeded at the NBA level. The first two names that come to mind are Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram. While they are both All-Star-level talents in the league, Holmgren has the potential to be on that same tier.

If Holmgren is going to hold his own in his current frame, he might want to consider a change in position. Playing alongside a traditional center will allow him to showcase his defensive prowess while lessening the physicality he'll have to deal with on a nightly basis. The concept is similar to how the Cleveland Cavaliers play Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the frontcourt together.

While there are certainly going to be growing pains, Holmgren has the skill and potential to overcome his glaring weakness as he prepares for his first season.

