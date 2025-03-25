Shannon Sharpe highlights Lakers' Achilles heel with LeBron James and Luka Doncic dropping third game in a row

The LA Lakers have entered a slump as they've lost seven of their last ten, including losing their last three games. In their last three losses, a major factor might have been exposed which will definitely make the home stretch of the season a tougher challenge.

Shannon Sharpe highlighted this flaw in the Lakers' setup on his show "Nightcap" with Chad Ochocinco on Monday night. According to Sharpe, it seems like LA is doing okay on the offensive end of the court and their issues lie on the other end.

According to him, stopping opponents from scoring is where they're getting exposed in their recent string of losses.

"The Lakers have to be disappointed, they got to play better than fourth spot right now. They're two-and-a-half games out of the second spot," Sharpe said. "But tonight, again, it was defense. They gave up 146 Saturday night and they gave up 118 tonight. They had been playing really really good defense up until that point." (2-35-2:53)

Their last three losses have been a cause for concern for LA. On Thursday, they were dominated by the Milwaukee Bucks 118-89. That loss could be attributed to the fact that LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura did not play.

However, that same reasoning couldn't be applied when they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. In that game, James, Doncic, Reaves and Hachimura all suited up and played significant minutes. However, they still ended up getting routed 146-115.

The same can be said against the Magic as these four players were once again in the lineup. However, they still lost 118-106.

Seven of the Lakers' eleven remaining games are against teams with a better offensive rating

If the LA Lakers continue to struggle defensively in their remaining games this season, they might end up losing a few more. That's because of the 11 remaining games on their schedule, seven are against teams who are rated better than them offensively.

Their next game is against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and the Pacers are ninth in the league in offensive rating (114.8). They also play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday who are ranked sixth on offense with a 117.3 rating.

They also play against the OKC Thunder (April 6 & 8) and the Houston Rockets two more times each (March 31 and April 11). The Thunder are fourth in offensive rating at 118.9 and the Rockets are 12th at 114.3.

They will also play against Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks on April 9 and they have an offensive rating of 114.6.

For context, the Lakers are ranked 14th offensively with a rating of 114.2. Struggling to outscore an opponent while also being unable to stop them from scoring might spell disaster on the court for them.

