Shannon Sharpe proclaims ‘no tomorrow’ for Ja Morant and co., Game 5 to be Lakers’ toughest game yet

Shannon Sharpe urged the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to show fight in game 5 of their series against the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers came through the Play-in tournament but have been the better team by far. Game 4 saw LeBron James come up with some brilliant highlights on both ends of the court. He made a halfcourt shot but failed to beat the buzzer, had multiple memorable blocks, and finished with a statline of 22, points, 20 rebounds, and seven assists.

Ja Morant produced another subpar performance after taking game 3 by storm and finishing with 45 points. He scored 18 in the first game, missed second, and scored 19 in the third. Shannor Sharpe believes game 5 needs to be the toughest game the LA Lakers play all season:

“They got to win. I expect nothing less from the Grizzlies. They are going to not go down without a fight. This is going to be the toughest game the Lakers would have played all year long, because the team is fighting for heir life. Nhe Grizzlies have done all this talking. Now it’s time to back it up or you will be walking.”

He added:

“So yeah, just going to be a very, very tough game. He [Morant] going to have to play good. We need big efforts from game 5, to ensure there is a game 6. This is not a game where you feel it out. Hey, take the bull by the horn, and flip it by the back.”

Ja Morant urged to deliver big performance in game 5 against Lakers

The buildup to this series involved quite a bit of trash talking, particularly from the Memphis Grizzlies’ camp. Dillon Brooks had proclaimed LeBron James did not have the qualities he once possessed and that he would only respect the 38-year old if he “dropped 40 points.” While the Grizzlies were unlucky to miss Ja Morant in game 2, the Lakers have done a good job on him until now.

While LeBron has not done that until now, he finished with 20 rebounds and 22 points, which led to Shaquille O’Neal proclaiming that he had scored the 40 that Brooks demanded for him to show respect. Regardless, it's clear that the LA Lakers are the better team in this series.

De’Angelo Russell went hot at the start of the fourth quarter after three close quarters to give the Lakers the impetus. From there, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies never really looked like they would return. They are now losing the series 3-1 and need to win all the remaining matches to make it to the next round. For that to happen, Ja Morant will need to be at his best.

