"Shaq got so butthurt after this"- NBA fans troll Shaquille O'Neal for his ridiculous idea for Knicks players

Shaquille O'Neal is convinced that the Miami Heat-New York Knicks series would be over if the series returns to Miami for Game 6. O'Neal's manner of expressing that thought became a joke, though, and fans ruthlessly trolled him.

The Heat-Knicks series has taken an exciting turn as Miami came out of Game 4 with a 109-101 win on Monday. With a 3-1 series lead, the Heat are in solid position to close out the series on the road. However, it goes without saying that they face a tall task to seal the series.

After Game 4, the panel of "Inside the NBA" explored the possibility of the series going back to Miami for Game 6. O'Neal said:

"They (New York) may win another game. But if they go back to Miami, bring one set of clothes."

Although O'Neal tried to sound cool while making the comment, Charles Barkley and the other panel members started cracking. Shaq tried to defend his case, but it was obvious where the big man had gone wrong. Shaq and Chuck ended up bickering about the semantics of the statement while fans had a blast trolling O'Neal.

One said:

"Shaq got so butthurt after this."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT How many sets of clothes should the Knicks pack for one game in Miami? 🤔🤣 How many sets of clothes should the Knicks pack for one game in Miami? 🤔🤣 https://t.co/TRpAqgVN2K

Lee Sanders @TheRCWRShow @NBAonTNT Professor Shaq with another classic take! I can't wait for the audio toon version of this!🤣🤣 @NBAonTNT Professor Shaq with another classic take! I can't wait for the audio toon version of this!🤣🤣 https://t.co/wnZAMVD42x

🌸🌺BlossPlantDad 🪴 @JacksonCarol14 @NBAonTNT Shaq don’t let them get to you big dog, we love you the show wouldn’t be the same without you @NBAonTNT Shaq don’t let them get to you big dog, we love you the show wouldn’t be the same without you

Pablo @PabloSoicy @NBAonTNT Shaq so tired of tryna explain dat he had to throw Kenny under the bus 🤣 @NBAonTNT Shaq so tired of tryna explain dat he had to throw Kenny under the bus 🤣

Richard @richardhtx @NBAonTNT This is the same as his “I put $20 of gas” video @NBAonTNT This is the same as his “I put $20 of gas” video😂

ray catacutan @raymoneyyy @NBAonTNT LMAO Shaq got caught in 4K and tried to bring Kenny down with him 🤣 @NBAonTNT LMAO Shaq got caught in 4K and tried to bring Kenny down with him 🤣😂😭

Y_Crossover @y_crossover @NBAonTNT Love that Shaq is peeved they got Ernie to laugh at him too @NBAonTNT Love that Shaq is peeved they got Ernie to laugh at him too😂

ForVibersOnly™ @ForVibersOnly @NBAonTNT Damn Shaq m, Kenny cant laugh without catchin a stray @NBAonTNT Damn Shaq m, Kenny cant laugh without catchin a stray 😂

Xavier @gimmietheloot__ @NBAonTNT Lmaoo they got him. Shaq that one friend that hate being wrong @NBAonTNT Lmaoo they got him. Shaq that one friend that hate being wrong

Shaquille O'Neal had a tough time defending himself, as the Heat are favored to win the series.

With momentum heading into Game 5, Miami may also benefit from some internal discord which may follow New York after Julius Randle's comments. Should the Knicks implode, Miami are on the cusp of reaching the ECF.

Shaquille O'Neal favors Warriors to beat Lakers

Besides his take on the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks series, Shaquille O'Neal also shared his thoughts on the Lakers vs Warriors series. Although the Dubs took a tough 101-104 loss in Game 4 on Monday, Shaq believes the Warriors can pull through.

However, Golden State has their task cut out, as they trail 3-1 heading to the Bay Area for Game 5. O'Neal is of the opinion that Warriors superstar Steph Curry is far from broken.

Banking on Golden State's championship pedigree, Shaq said that the Lakers will have to put the Warriors away in Game 5. Giving the Warriors a way back in would be highly detrimental to the Purple and Gold's chances of winning.

