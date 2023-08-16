"Shaq, I guess" - Austin Reaves drops his dream all-time USA starting five amongst other revelations

This summer, Austin Reaves is among the players suiting up for team USA in the FIBA World Cup. Before the action gets underway, the young guard put together his All-Time starting five.

2023 has been a big year for Austin Reaves. He had a breakout season for the LA Lakers which led to him securing a huge payday. In a span of a few years, Reaves went from going undrafted to inking a $53 million deal with the NBA's most historic franchise.

Following his stellar season, Reaves is now suiting up for international play for the first time in his young career. Alongside standout names like Anthony Edwards and Paolo Bnchero, he'll be helping team USA in their pursuit of a gold medal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a little over a week until the World Cup begins, Reaves had some fun in an interview. He was recently asked to put together his all time Team USA starting five including himself. The players he named were Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and his current teammate LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves gets praise from NBA All-Star for Team USA play

On a team stacked with so many young stars, it might be hard for someone like Austin Reaves to stand out. That said, one current All-Star has enjoyed what he's seen from the young guard.

Right now, Team USA is going through a series of tuneup games to prepare for the FIBA World Cup. During their matchup against Puerto Rico, Kyrie Irving decided to livestream it and share his thoughts on the action. He was particularly blown away by one move Reaves made to get by a defender.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, Team USA had one of their final tuneup games against No. 2 ranked Spain. It was a close game for a majority of the contest, but Team USA maanged to pull away and win 98-88. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson led the charge with 23 points and five assists. Reaves ended the game with a box score of 11 points, one rebound and two assists.

Playing time might be hard to come by due to an abudance of guards, but this experience should benefit Reaves moving forward. Getting to work with so many different players and coaches should take his game to the next level in 2024.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)