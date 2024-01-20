"Shaq in Orlando was a runner"- Shaquille O'Neal dishes Kobe Bryant's spark fueled his post-Magic run with Lakers

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal recently reflected on the differences in how he played at the Orlando Magic and the LA Lakers.

O'Neal was drafted by the Magic back in the 1992 NBA Draft with the top pick. He played for the team for four seasons and immediately made an impact as an All-Star in his first year. The 1992-93 Rookie of the Year led the team to the Finals in his third season but was swept by the Houston Rockets.

During his LA Lakers stint, O'Neal had to wait until Kobe Bryant's full potential was unlocked. It was worth it in the end as he and Bryant won three consecutive titles for the Lakers. Shaq showed his dominance as he was named the Finals MVP on all three occasions.

Recently, the 15-time All-Star was asked to point out the differences in himself as a player while playing for both franchises. Speaking on Trae Young's "From the Point" podcast, O'Neal said:

"The Shaq in Orlando was a runner. Because I used to get the ball. Penny was a pass-first guy."

"LA Shaq was more dominant, more focused, had better help around me. The general doesn't panic, which is the coach. Then the players don't panic... And I had another dog next to me... who had the same mentality that I had."

Indeed, Shaq was quicker and more athletic during his first four years in the league. But when he arrived in LA, he became the dominant force that fans know and love.

Dwight Howard gives his take on the Magic choosing to retire Shaquille O'Neal's number

While Shaquille O'Neal will be remembered for the impact he left on the Lakers, his four-year stint with the Magic will also be unforgotten. The organization announced a few weeks ago that they will retire O'Neal's No. 32, making him the first player in their franchise to get their jersey retired.

While many are excited to see Shaq's number in the rafters, some are not. One of those is Dwight Howard, who also had a historic stint with the Magic franchise.

"The Magic have finally just decided to retire Shaq’s jersey," Howard said on the All-Stars Podcast at 1:04:36. "And how many years did Shaq play with Orlando? Four years. So that’s kinda crazy. I played there for nine years. A what we did in Orlando — no offense to Shaq, he should have his jersey retired — but I should’ve been the first one to have his jersey retired."

Howard made a compelling argument as he stayed longer with the team. However, his ugly breakup with the organization could be the reason why they chose to retire Shaquille O'Neal's jersey number first.

