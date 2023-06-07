"Shaq tryna relive his 20s" - Shaquille O'Neal spotted with Brittany Renner has NBA fans in frenzy

Shaquille O'Neal was spotted having dinner with social media influencer Brittany Renner at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday.

The photos of the pair drew plenty of reactions from NBA fans. Twitter user @michaelkozziol claimed the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is trying to relive his youth, stating:

"Shaq tryna relive his 20s 😂🤣"

@TheHomieJoker used a famous Mike Tyson interview with broadcaster Jim Gray from 2003 in which he claims his back is broken, captioning the tweet:

"Brittany Renner after one night with Shaq"

@KWalHoops used a Breaking Bad meme, labeling the meeting as a trap, likely due to Renner's past:

"SHAQ NO!! DONT DO IT!! IT’S A TRAP!"

@playbyplaybark claimed the social media influencer is looking for money:

"Shorty is the bag Checker. Im just not doing enough I see"

@chicagoszmoo used a famous quote from Shaquille O'Neal himself, stating:

"AHHHHHHH I WASNT FAMILIAR WITH YOUR GAME BIG FELLA😭"

@OxJuiced referenced the Hall of Famer's past relationship with reality television star Hoopz:

"Y’all forgot about this"

@RipsAndSlips warned O'Neal with a reminder of Renner's past relationship with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington:

"Didn't she did PJ Washington dirty 👀 @SHAQ Watchhhhhh out"

@kel10k responded that wouldn't be an issue for O'Neal:

"Lmao shaq old school, he strapping up & taking the rubbers with him when he done 😂😂"

@AntiSocialJapan compared the meeting to gambling with life:

"That’s like playing Russian roulette big fella @SHAQ"

Check out the best reactions to the photos of Shaquille O'Neal and Brittany Renner below:

Were Shaquille O'Neal and Brittany Renner on a date?

While Shaquille O'Neal and Brittany Renner were spotted having dinner together, the meeting was reportedly not a date. TMZ Sports, who broke news of the meeting, reported:

"It was nothing more than two friends catching up... Sources tell us the two are NOT an item -- they have been cool for a long time and just wanted to reconnect... Of course, the big man has been in the dating game ever since his divorce from Shaunie was finalized in 2011 ... but we're told there was nothing romantic going on... You can stick a fork in the dating rumors ... 'cause our sources are adamant it was strictly platonic."

Renner is reportedly set to join the reality television show Basketball Wives, which O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie works on as an executive producer. The social media influencer shared a child with Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington.

