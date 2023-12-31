"Shaq won all f**kin’ MVPs" - Gillie Da King dubs LeBron James as 'Batman' of NBA while blemishing Kobe Bryant's legacy

LeBron James' incredible basketball resume speaks for itself when placed alongside what some of the greats in NBA history have accomplished. Playing in his 21st season in the league, there are still some comparisons being made in his all-time ranking. Rapper Gillie Da King made a comparison between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on the "It Is What It Is" podcast and what separates the two.

Similar to James, Kobe Bryant is no slouch when it comes to what he achieved for his legacy in the NBA. Often regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in league history, Bryant made his mark for his scoring capabilities and a high-competitive spirit.

Here's what Gillie Da King said about LeBron and Kobe:

"Kobe backed up Eddie Jones, man, LeBron James wouldn't have backed up Eddie Jones in the 10th f***ing grade," King said. "LeBron James, he never walked in an NBA locker room and put a Robin uniform. He always was Batman. Kobe was Robin's to Shaq's Batman. Shaq won all the f***ing MVPs.

"So at the end of the day, let's be for real, LeBron James is that guy," King added.

From King's comments, he considered Bryant as a player who started as a Robin to Shaquille O'Neal's Batman personality. He saw Bryant as more of a sidekick than a first option during his time playing with the legendary Lakers big man. This wasn't the case for James.

James was the 2003 No. 1 pick and had immense pressure on his shoulders to live up to the expectations set on him. Since he arrived in the league, King argued that the Lakers star has always been the first option and has been that way throughout his other teams.

Judging from how the two players started their careers, James was immediately placed in a situation where he had to lead the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise. He carried that same mentality throughout his career and has never looked back.

Former 76ers coach Doc Rivers talked about the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Speaking with Kevin Garnett on "Showtime Basketball," former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gave his perspective on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I hate the GOAT debate, you know, I'm a Michael guy," Rivers said, "but that doesn't mean anything bad about LeBron. For me, the single player is Mike but it doesn't make LeBron bad. LeBron's gonna have the greatest career ever. It's no doubt, he's going to have the GOAT career.

"I don't know why but it feels like if you say one," Rivers added, "that means you putting down the other one ... they're both amazing."

From Rivers' point of view, he is not too fond of the debate between the two legendary NBA players. He mentioned that he thinks that kind of debate only diminishes what each player has achieved in their career.