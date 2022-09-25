“Analyze from Hall of Fame point of view...That's why it's good to have different analysts" - Shaquille O'Neal comments on various analysts criticizing athletes, says he analyzes from the game point of view

Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about the game of basketball and about being an analyst. Big Diesel has earned the respect of both players and media members with a foot in both camps. O'Neal believes his combination of experience as a player and an analyst gives him an advantage when assessing the game.

While praising renowned NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, O'Neal opened up about the differences between a player-analyst and a reporter. On "The Big Podcast," Shaquille O'Neal said:

"Not only that, analyze from Hall of Fame point of view. I'm not Woj. The difference between Woj and myself is Woj didn't play. Woj is fabulous. The best at his job. But I played. So I think things that other people can't see and Woj sees things that I can't see. Right? That's why it's good to have different analysts."

As a senior insider, Wojnarowski has repeatedly proven himself to be the best source of inside information. Despite that, without having played the game, there are specific nuances that he doesn't see.

Shaquille O'Neal - Hall of Famer Turned Analyst

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame 2016 On Court Class Announcement

After calling it a career following his nineteenth season in the league, Shaquille O'Neal joined TNT's Inside The NBA crew. The group found incredible success with fellow players Charles Barkley, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and beloved reporter Ernie Johnson. Over the last ten years, the panel has won numerous awards.

The NBA media's relationship with players has continued to sour in recent years. Draymond Green touched on the matter, saying that media members focus on hit pieces and hot takes rather than educating about the game. He said the focus was on quality content rather than drama when he was a kid.

Draymond Green began making appearances on Inside The NBA, giving fans a current player's perspective on the game. Given the impact Green and the Warriors have had on how the game is played in recent years, his perspective is valuable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far