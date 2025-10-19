Shaquille O’Neal approves 10x NBA All-Star’s damning Victor Wembanyama prediction

Last season, Victor Wembanyama led the Defensive Player of the Year category before he had to exit the season with a deep vein thrombosis. After a long break, the San Antonio Spurs star is showing his dominance on the offensive end, too, leading the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony to make a big prediction about the Spurs star.On Thursday, on his podcast, &quot;7PM in Brooklyn,&quot; Anthony predicted Wembanyama to win the MVP this year. &quot;I predict he’s the MVP this year. I say that because he has an opportunity to lead every statistical category in the game,&quot; Melo said. &quot;Every category that there is, he can lead in this season.&quot;NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, also echoed the former New York Knicks star's prediction and reposted it on his Instagram Story.[Picture Credit: IG/@shaq]Melo also compared Victor Wembanayama's physical uniqueness to Shaq and other legendary players. &quot;You never seen anything like Kareem until Shaq,&quot; Anthony added. &quot;We've never seen no [expletive] like Shaq before. I've never seen a physical prowess specimen like Shaq. I've never seen it, we probably would never, ever see that, ever again.&quot;&quot;We've never seen a LeBron before. We've seen glimpses of pieces of everybody. We've never seen a LeBron James before. We've never seen Wemby. We've never seen [nothing] like Wemby could lead every category there is, and statistically, that’s MVP.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVictor Wembanyama has gain height and weight and he looks scaryThere is a valid reason that Victor Wembanyama got the nickname &quot;Alien.&quot; His offseason was a mixture of learning martial arts at the Shaolin Temple in China, including a spiritual retreat. He also worked out with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon during the offseason, and the impact was apparent in Wemby's game in the preseason. However, it was Wembanyama's physical transformation that made news ahead of the 2025-26 season. According to Basket News, the 7-footer has already gotten taller. Last season, he was listed at 7-foot-3-inch, and going into the 2025-26 season, the Spurs star was officially 2 inches taller, listed at 7-foot-5-inch.During his appearance on Kevin Hart's &quot;Cold as Balls&quot; show, Victor Wembanyama revealed that he had gained 30 more pounds compared to his rookie season. He has officially been listed at 235 pounds for his season. In his rookie season, his official weight was 210 pounds. This offseason, Webmy's bullying his defenders in the paint for thunderous dunks has been going viral. It might get scary for the league if he continues to gain confidence.