Shaquille O'Neal approves Jalen Green's relationship with Draya Michele spilling his dating wisdom

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal approves of the Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's relationship with Draya Michele. While most people aren't fans of what's going on between Green and Draya Michele, there are a few people, like O'Neal, who don't have a problem with it.

Fans weren't thrilled when they found out about Green's situation. As a 22-year-old, having a 39-year-old pregnant is something out of the ordinary. There have been people who have shared why they don't like the relationship between the two. But, others have shown support recently.

In a recent episode of the "Big Pod with Shaq," they welcomed comedian Bert Kreischer to the show. During one segment, Adam Lefkoe (co-host of the show) asked Kreischer if he knew about Green's situation with Draya Michele. After Lefkoe explained the situation, the comedian said that he didn't like the idea of someone in their late thirties being intimate with someone as young as the Rockets guard.

O'Neal, however, doesn't oppose Green and Draya Michele's relationship. The four-time champion even congratulated the couple, who will be welcoming a baby girl soon.

"You know what I have to say about that?" O'Neal said. "Congratulations to the both of them. I don't like being a hypocrite. I used to go for older women too."

Even though most people don't Green and Michele's situation, O'Neal sees it differently and simply wants them to be happy.

Shaquille O'Neal shares his advice on women

Shaquille O'Neal has gone through a lot, and not just in basketball. It's known that O'Neal has had several relationships with different women and that he's experienced getting married, divorced and finding love again. Through all that, the former LA Lakers star doesn't believe in opening up to a woman.

For someone who's had different experiences with women, O'Neal knows a thing or two about what any man should do to keep the relationship going. He was once married, and it ended in divorce. The former superstar even shared his mistakes that drove the marriage to fail.

In a past episode of his podcast, O'Neal shared a life lesson he experienced about dealing with women.

"Opening up to a woman?" O'Neal asked. "No. Never... You don't... Because once you do, whenever something goes down, they're going to throw it back at your face. That's why."

Based on Shaquille O'Neal's experiences, he's probably shared something personal with a woman before that likely didn't end well. Now, the one-time MVP has taken the protective approach in handling relationships, presenting himself as someone strong.

Shaq never opened up about why he shared this particular piece of advice, but there's a chance that his trust was broken after opening up to someone.

