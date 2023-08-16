Shaquille O'Neal who once blew through $8,000,000 in two days, admits financial drain with every performance

Shaquille O'Neal has become a big-time name in the world of DJs. DJ Diesel has performed in some of the biggest and most sought-after music gatherings since his retirement from basketball.

While O’Neal enjoys watching people have fun with his vibrant and refreshing mix of EDM, Trap and hip-hop music, DJing hasn’t been lucrative. Here’s what Shaq had to say about continuing with his passion despite his hobby not being pocket friendly (via Global Calgary):

“I do this for fun, I lose money every show, but this hour is similar to the hour and a half I would have playing four quarters, so that’s why I do it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He added:

“I get the same reaction that I got when I played against the Toronto Raptors or the Vancouver Grizzlies, I had people jumping up and having a good time.”

Shaquille O'Neal fell in love with DJing when he was still 14 years old while staying in different military bases in Germany. His hobby took a backseat when he started to seriously take basketball, particularly when he was 16.

Shaq didn’t leave music off entirely when he was playing in the NBA. He was a rookie with the Orlando Magic when his rap album Shaq Diesel became a hit. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over a million copies.

Spinning discs to watch people jump and down, however, had to take a distant second in O’Neal’s priorities. He was busy dominating the NBA and earning millions of dollars. Shaq’s seven-year $120 million contract with the LA Lakers was then the biggest in pro basketball. He would not have earned a fraction of that DJing.

After hanging up his jersey in 2011, Shaquille O'Neal improved on his skills and is now a name to be reckoned with in that circle.

4Korners, the Toronto Raptors’ resident DJ had this to say about Shaq’s growing skills and reputation:

“Shaq was a one-of-a-kind basketball player, he’s an incredible human being and as a DJ he definitely turns up any crowd.”

In October 2021, Shaquille O'Neal played a complete set for the first time on the bassPOD stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. “Bang Your Head” is his first debut album as DJ Diesel.

Sooner, rather than later, he may no longer be losing money when he spins the discs with the way his career is blossoming.

Shaquille O'Neal aims to help aspiring DJs

Aside from becoming a DJ, Shaquille O’Neal has built a reputation for his philanthropic works. He’s often called “Shaq-a-Claus.”

O’Neal’s kindheartedness extends to the music world, including those who want to make a name for themselves as DJs.

“For all the young artists out there who don’t get noticed, if you want to get noticed, send me your music and I’ll play it for you. I play a lot of underground artists.”

Expand Tweet

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal releases ‘Bang Your Head’ Trap song in collaboration with Hairitage: All you need to know

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)