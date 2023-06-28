Shaquille O'Neal releases ‘Bang Your Head’ Trap song in collaboration with Hairitage: All you need to know

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, has released his latest song, 'Bang Your Head' featuring Hairitage. The song first surfaced over a year ago when teaser clips were released with the duo appearing at a live performance together.

The song, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer, has quickly been branded as one of the hottest songs of the summer in the genre. Shaquille O'Neal was quick to put a screenshot of an EKM.co article on his Instagram story, announcing to the world that the song had officially dropped.

According to reports, Shaquille O'Neal has recently signed with the Monstercat label in anticipation of his upcoming album release. So far no word is out yet as to what the album will be titled, or when it will be released. However, 'Bang Your Head' is expected to be the first single off the album.

In a press release, O'Neal spoke about the track, and the collaboration with Hairitage, as relayed by EDM.com, saying:

"'Bang Your Head' is my first single off my new album that will be dropping with Monstercat. I am so excited to be working with them and to be releasing multiple singles leading into the album starting with this one.

"Hairitage and I have been working on 'Bang Your Head' for over a year now. Aaron would come out to my shows just so we could work on it in the green room or in the car and make this a banger. This record goes HARD and makes you want to bang your head... so do it."

Shaquille O'Neal's music career

Shaquille O'Neal has been no stranger to the music industry over the years. In the 90s while attending LSU, O'Neal began to DJ. In addition, he also has released several rap albums beginning with his 1993 debut album, 'Shaq Diesel.'

While music was something he always held near and dear to his heart, it wasn't until 2021 that he began to perform under the DJ Diesel moniker. At the time, he performed a set on the bassPOD stage at the 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

While his Inside the NBA duties keep him busy, O'Neal has continued to work on music behind the scenes. As he explained in an interview with EDM.com, the music is something that invigorates him:

"To be honest, I didn’t really appreciate and understand the depths of electronic music until [attending TomorrowWorld]. Being there revitalized a sense of urgency and passion inside of me that I’ve been craving since dunking on a defender's head in the postseason."

Stay tuned for updates on O'Neal's debut DJ album.

