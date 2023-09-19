Shaquille O'Neal destroys Charles Barkley despite the former MVP losing over 62 pounds using Mounjaro

Charles Barkley was on the receiving end after Shaquille O'Neal took a shot at his 'Inside the NBA' co-host ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Taking to Instagram, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar trolled Barkley with a neat blend of humor and crisp video editing skills.

The brief clip shows the former MVP's face superimposed on a flabby frame doing chin-ups with the support of two muscled bodybuilders, as a third one watches the whole process unfold. O'Neal even had a caption to boot:

"Charles barkley getting ready for the nba season35 days left @nbaontnt coming soon, u looking good Charles."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O'Neal's dig comes after Barkley revealed that he had lost over 60 lbs in six months on Mounjaro. For the uninitiated, the medication, originally intended for managing diabetes, helped Barkley lose weight.

Speaking on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Barkley, also known as the Round Mound of Rebound, said he was taking his shot once a week, while also jumping into a full-fledged fitness regimen.

"I started at 352 [pounds]," he said. "And I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being."

He added that he was clueless as to how the medicine worked, but was happy with the outcome.

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have been taking hilarious shots at each other for some time now

Shaquille O'Neal roasting Charles Barkley and vice-versa is surely not the first time, and almost certainly not the last either. The last time the big man pulled another one on Barkley was when he named a fish after the latter.

O'Neal bought a massive 39-inch and 39-lb Yamabuki fish and didn't miss a beat when he said he would call it 'Charles Barkley'. That said, the duo also share massive respect for each other, given how their playing careers panned out.

Previously, O'Neal also lavished praise on Barkley as one of the best power forwards to play the game, and the proof was in the numbers as he averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists over the course of his career.

Speaking to the NBA during the NBA 75 celebrations, O'Neal lauded his TNT show co-host, which shows that despite all the ribbing, he admires Charles Barkley for all that he brought to the fore during his time in the league.

"Charles Barkley was a solid 6’4. He didn’t care if you were taller or you were bigger or if you were faster or if you were stronger. He was gonna go through you and nothing could stop this man. A guy that played with that tenacity, with that speed and with that force, plus the mentality he had of not caring, you could tell that he was going to be hard to stop," O'Neal said.

Only time will tell how Barkley responds, but safe to say that he will definitely have a comeback for the ages.