Shaquille O’Neal doubts LeBron James will ever catch up to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant: "Achieving it will be very difficult"

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to defy Father Time, maintaining an elite level in his 21st season. However, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is skeptical whether James can win his fifth NBA title, and second with the Lakers, this season.

Per Reforma, O’Neal was recently asked what he thought about the Lakers’ early-season struggles. After 16 games, LA (9-7) sits seventh in the Western Conference, despite having championship aspirations.

The big man spoke about how age and injuries, as well as increased competition around the league, are starting to catch up with LA:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The injuries, the age, they are already old, the competition is very tough in the NBA, and there are teams like the Phoenix Suns, or the Golden State Warriors that are very tough,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal added that James wants to win at least one more title before he retires. This would tie him with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (five titles) and inch him closer to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (six titles). However, O’Neal said that it would be challenging for the Lakers superstar to do so:

“They already won the title in the bubble, and LeBron, he wants to win one more to tie Kobe Bryant and get closer to Michael Jordan. But achieving it will be very difficult,” O’Neal said.

Through 15 games, James is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 57.8% shooting.

James will turn 39 next month and is already the NBA’s oldest player, meaning he could start to decline any day now. So, 2024 might mark his best chance to win his fifth title.

Also Read: "Kyrie just saved America": NBA fans troll Lakers as LeBron James' ex-mentee cancels his clutch comeback effort

Shaquille O’Neal picks Warriors over LeBron James’ Lakers to make 2024 NBA Finals

NBA superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry

While Shaquille O’Neal isn’t too high on LeBron James’ Lakers this season, he is still confident in the aging Golden State Warriors.

Per Reforma, O’Neal was asked about his prediction for the 2024 NBA Finals. The big man chose the Warriors to come out of the Western Conference and the Milwaukee Bucks to win the Eastern Conference:

“I think the Golden State Warriors will come against the Milwaukee Bucks,” O’Neal said.

The Warriors (7-9) trail the Lakers in the standings. After losing seven of their last eight games, they sit just 11th in the West. Golden State appears to be facing similar issues to LA regarding its aging core centered around superstar point guard Steph Curry.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (10-5) are viewed by many as one of the favorites to win the 2024 title. They are tied for the second-best record in the East. In addition, their superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is considered arguably the best in the league.

However, it’s still early in the season. So, plenty could change between now and the start of the playoffs in April.

Also Read: “Ain’t on IG like that”: Shannon Sharpe commends Savannah James letting LeBron James keep spotlight