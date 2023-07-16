Shaquille O'Neal drops 'Stop the Rain' with Z-Ro

One of the best NBA players of all time, Shaquille O'Neal has also made a name for himself as one of the best rappers.

In one of his famous tracks titled "You Can't Stop The Reign" with hip hop icon The Notorious B.I.G., artist Z-Ro and O'Neal released a music video to his 2020 single "Stop The Reign" as an ode to O'Neal's titled track.

In the video, Z-Ro can be seen rapping and exchanging bars with O'Neal, in a long-awaited pairing from the two since the song was released in 2020. O'Neal and Z-Ro showcased their lavish possessions from diamond chains, pendants and expensive cars.

O'Neal's music career commenced with his debut album, "Shaq Diesel," which received platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Meanwhile, his sophomore album titled "Shag Fu: Da Return" went gold.

Shaquille O'Neal working with The Notorious B.I.G. on his song "You Can't Stop The Reign"

In an interview segment on Drink Champs, Shaquille O'Neal said that he had an unreleased verse from The Notorious B.I.G. for his song "You Can't Stop The Reign."

"He went in there, and he killed it," O'Neal said. "And the first verse, I'm the one that got it, and I'' never play it. He went off, and I damn near had a tear in my eye 'cause I had to press that button. I got it, but I'm never going to play it."

The song was included in O'Neal's third studio album "You Can't Stop The Reign" as the album's title track, which released on November 19, 1996. As he found success in playing on the court, the same also translated into his rapping career with four studio albums.

In 20 seasons the superstar center played in the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 23.7 points per game (58.2% shooting) and 10.9 rebounds. He has won over four championships (2000-2002, 2006), three finals MVP awards and a regular season MVP award in 2000.

He's a 15-time All-Star and made eight All-NBA First Teams. The Lakers legend has also been part of the All-Defensive Second Team three times and is a two-time scoring champion.

