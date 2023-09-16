Shaquille O'Neal flashes dazzling diamond teeth at iconic Encore Club in Vegas as son Myles takes center stage

Despite not taking up basketball, Myles O’Neal, the son of Shaunie Henderson before she married Shaquille O'Neal, has some similarities with Shaq. Unlike his siblings, he did not follow the athletic passion of the three-time NBA Finals MVP.

In the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, the younger O’Neal took center stage to pump up the crowd. The clip showed fans dancing to the beat and having a blast. After his work, Shaquille O’Neal came up behind the stage to carry him.

With the spotlight on him, Shaq flashed something people will almost assuredly notice:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaquille O'Neal shows off his diamond-plated smile.

Shaq’s DJ-ing has taken off in the last several years. He is now one of the most popular and highly sought disc jockeys in the world. His passion for music has left an indelible mark on Myles

The younger O’Neal has also made a name for himself as a model, singer, entertainer and DJ. Playing discs and getting people hyped up are two things he shares with the legendary basketball player.

Myles O’Neal is no stranger to fame or working in front of people. He starred in reality shows such as “The Hills: New Beginnings,” Basketball Wives,” “Shaq Life” and “Shaunie’s Home Court.” O’Neal took acting lessons for four years at Santa Monica College.

Shaquille O'Neal said before that he wants his children to earn their success. He is seeing that with Myles and is clearly proud of what he has accomplished.

Shaquille O'Neal might add video streaming to his portfolio

Shaquille O'Neal has built a flourishing business empire. He is one of the savviest and most popular businessmen around. While he already has a truckload of things to handle, he may add one more.

In an episode of the “Squadcast” show, Shaq was told that xQC, a sought-after streamer, signed a two-year $100 million contract. Kick, a popular streaming site, signed him to do what he does best, which is to play games.

O’Neal responded to the news:

“They pay him $50 million just to play video games? … [xQc} is in trouble because I’m about to come after him. So he just turns the camera on, and people just watch him? … I might have to look into that.”

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers legend on live video streaming would certainly be a hit. He is easily one of the most charismatic and funny people on TV.

Also read: After shock upset, Shaquille O'Neal envisions 2024 Olympics with LeBron James and Steph Curry leading Team USA