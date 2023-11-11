Shaquille O'Neal gets rejected after asking Tiktok star to buy him pizza

Shaquille O'Neal knows how to enjoy life. The former league MVP has formed an interesting friendship with TikTok comedian Tony Statovci. They are often seen mocking one another, giving their respective fanbases a good laugh.

In a recent video of Statovci, he posted hanging out with Shaq and buying pizza. Just when Statovci is about to pay for his food, Shaq approaches him and asks if he can foot the bill for the NBA superstar.

O'Neal, who has a reported net worth of $400m, is one of the most financially successful athletes in the NBA. Hence, it is funny to watch him ask Statovci to pay for the pizza, which the latter then refuses to comply with.

"Get your four-time championship hand off me. No, I don't got you," said Statovci.

Although, eventually, the Tiktok star does pay for the big man's pizza.

This was not the first time that the two collaborated on a funny video. At one time, Statovci was telling Shaq that the NBA star couldn't guard him in a game of basketball. In retaliation, Shaq took the camera and held it up, which Statovci could not reach, even after jumping.

Shaquille O'Neal's reported net worth

As mentioned before, Shaquille O'Neal has a reported net worth of $400m. In his NBA career, he has earned accolades as a four-time champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP and 15-time NBA All-Star. His bubbly personality helped him earn endorsements from Rebook, Pepsi, Icy Hot and Buick.

Beyond his career and life in basketball, Shaquille O'Neal pursued business ventures in entertainment, acting, rap albums and working as an analyst on 'Inside the NBA'. His reported investment portfolio includes stakes in Google, Papa John's and other franchises. In real estate, he reportedly owned a $16.5 million home in Orlando, which he sold in 2021. Shaq also has houses in Atlanta, LA, Las Vegas and Texas.

In business, Shaq joined the Board of Directors of Papa John's and endorsed cryptocurrency exchange company FTX. Post his retirement, he still repotedly earns $60 million annually from endorsements and business ventures.