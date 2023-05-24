Shaquille O'Neal was served FTX & NFT lawsuits while broadcasting Game 4 of Heat-Celtics series

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has finally been served a lawsuit for his involvement in the FTX case after allegedly avoiding lawyers trying to pursue him. According to the report, it was after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics when O'Neal received the lawsuit.

Shaq had been served a giganitc lawsuit which accuses celebrities tied with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX that does "deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts." It's known that FTX was the sponsor of the Heat early in the season before changing it due to the cryptocurrency exchange getting bankrupt.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Shaquille O'Neal finally got served in the FTX lawsuit during Game 4 of Heat-Celtics, per @DimeUPROXX

The Heat legend isn't the only celebrity involved with the lawsuit as famous names like Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are all dealing with a similar lawsuit.

It was reported that O'Neal has avoided lawyers trying to avoid getting served and would allegedly hide in his home whenever he was being pursued. Adam Moskowitz, an attorney dealing with the case, was able to get to the famed big man and issue the lawsuit.

"He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics," Moskowitz said. "We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door."

Before Shaquille O'Neal was given the lawsuit, he tried his best to avoid the authorities.

"According to the Wall Street Journal, lawyers for the plaintiffs have tried and failed to serve O’Neal both at his home and the TNT studio repeatedly. At one point, they said they ‘tossed the legal papers at his fast-breaking SUV."

Shaquille O'Neal made a joke referencing to FTX during Game 4

Shaquille O'Neal is the ultimate comedian in the NBA, often making quips about basketball and some additional stuff. However, during Game 4 last night, he wasn't aware that the lawsuit would be served to him after the game and even had time to make jokes about it with Curry.

The Golden State Warriors guard had an opportunity to be interviewed by Inside the NBA. For those who are aware of how the show goes, they often joke about everything to make the interviews lively. O'Neal, however, thought it would be great to make a small joke about FTX with the two-time MVP.

"Thanks for getting me in trouble. Don't say nothing." O'Neal joked.

Little did the four-time champion knew that the attorneys would get him following the game. Now, he has to face the legal problems that he's involved in with Curry, who's also part of the group being sued.

