Shaquille O'Neal gets 'sick' after being forced to acknowledge Rudy Gobert's dominance against Lakers

Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal felt "sick" while acknowledging Rudy Gobert's dominating performance against his former team in the NBA playoffs. Gobert had a monster game for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their series-clinching win in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

On the "Inside The NBA" halftime show, O'Neal was shocked that Gobert played great in the first half of the Lakers-Timberwolves Game 5. The Stiffle Tower had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first two quarters, but finished with a career night 27 points and 24 rebounds.

"I never thought I would say these words, but Rudy Gobert is dominating," O'Neal said while jokingly getting "sick" by almost vomiting.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Rudy Gobert's biggest critics, but the four-time NBA champion acknowledged the French center's impact in Game 5. Gobert took advantage of LA Lakers coach JJ Redick's decision to play the game without a center.

The four-time Defensive Player of the Year looked like a prime Shaq at times with two-handed power slams and thunderous putback jams. The Lakers had no answer for him, which was surprising since the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves struggled from beyond the arc.

Ad

Gobert's contributions pumped up the Timberwolves all game long, keeping them afloat when the Lakers made their comeback in the third quarter and made it close in the final period. Julius Randle came up clutch, while Anthony Edwards' playmaking found Mike Conley for a dagger shot from 3-point range.

Ad

While the Lakers are heading for an early offseason despite being the No. 3 seed, the Timberwolves are facing either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Rudy Gobert deflects praise for Game 5 to his Timberwolves teammates

Rudy Gobert deflects praise for Game 5 to his Timberwolves teammates. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to TNT's Alie LaForce after the game, Rudy Gobert deflected the praise for his Game 5 performance to his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates. Gobert had a great night, but it was a collective effort for the entire series.

Ad

"I think we just have a bunch of guys that want to win," Gobert said. "A lot of guys who went through adversity, throughout their career, in life. We love each other. We understand that one night, it might be Naz (Reid), it might be me, it might be Julius (Randle). We just want to win."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Gobert has had his fair share of critics for not being good offensively or getting exposed defensively in the playoffs despite being a four-time DPOY.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More