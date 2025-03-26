Shaquille O'Neal gets threats from Jake Paul

When the Paul Brothers appeared on Tuesday's installment of NBA on TNT, things quickly spiraled out of control as Shaquille O'Neal was on the receiving end of some threats from Jake Paul.

After O'Neal seemed to throw out the idea of a potential boxing match with Logan Paul in May, Jake Paul came in hot, telling Shaq that he knows what he can do to 50 year olds.

The comment was, of course, a reference to the fact that people have long called Jake Paul out for fighting almost exclusively fighters who are either retired, or well past their athletic primes.

Back in November, Paul threw down with Mike Tyson in a fight that Shaquille O'Neal attended. At the time, Shaq talked about wanting to host an NBA vs NFL boxing card with Rob Gronkowski, however, now, it sounds like he's shifting his focus to one of the Paul brothers.

Logan Paul, of course, is all-in on the WWE, while on the flip side Jake Paul isn't currently set to compete after his lopsided win over the 58-year-old heavyweight legend.

Shaquille O'Neal attributes Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors loss to the Miami Heat to lack of focus

While Shaquille O'Neal's exchange with the Paul Brothers on TNT was the story of the postgame show, the story of the night was Jimmy Butler's return to Miami.

After a fallout with the franchise this past summer when they refused to offer him a max extension, Butler wound up parting ways with the Heat leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

Of course, before the trade was finalized, the two sides went through what was described at the time as a public divorce, with Butler and Heat President Pat Riley having a bitter falling out.

Because of that, when Butler returned to Miami on Tuesday, all eyes were on the six-time All-Star. Following a 112-86 loss by Butler and the Warriors, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on the situation, and Butler's lackluster play, chalking the situation up to a lack of focus stemming from Miami being a vacation destination.

On the TNT postgame show, Shaquille O'Neal replied to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Nick Van Exel, stating:

"It’s hard to hold a grudge for five days in a place like Miami," Shaq said. "If I arrive on a Monday and we play on Tuesday, I’m still upset.

"But you arrive, you chillin, you go to your house, you got Prime 112, you in the boat, Steve [Kerr] is a players coach, he’s gonna give you two days off. Jimmy wanted to play great but obviously they were flat and they had too much fun in Miami. ... Five days in Miami? Concentration is at zero. Period. For any team."

The two sides won't face off again this season unless the stars align for a showdown in the NBA Finals.

