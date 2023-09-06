Shaquille O'Neal latest to promote Trill Burger after $35,600,000 star James Harden who infamously gave a shoutout in exchange for four burger boxes

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is the latest star to show off the tasty flavors of Trill Burgers this offseason. He took a bite while confirming the burger's deliciousness. It was O'Neal's first time trying the burger.

O'Neal seemed to enjoy finishing his burger. The LA Lakers legend didn't rush when eating it as he took his time in every bite to savor the flavor of the burger.

"I got a junior burger 'cause I'm on a diet," O'Neal said. "I already know it's good. ... I been hearing a lot about it."

O'Neal isn't the first NBA star to promote the food brand this summer. During a music festival in July, Rolling Loud, James Harden and P.J. Tucker were seen having a great time together with a bunch of people. Harden, who will be earning $35.6 million this season with the Philadelphia 76ers, took four boxes of Trill Burgers all by himself.

The Instagram page of Trill Burger posted a video of Harden with their product.

After the clip went viral, memes started to show up as Harden enjoyed his burgers. Many were mocking him for adding on some weight this offseason with the help of Trill Burgers. The Sixers star is known for having mind-altering figures during the offseason, sometimes even during the middle of the offseason.

Still, that hasn't stopped him from contributing a ton to his team.

Harden and the 76ers are at a stalemate as he has demanded to be traded and refuses to play for an organization run by Daryl Morey. No one knows for sure what will happen next as they try to hash things out.

Shaquille O'Neal gets praise from legendary rapper

Over the past few days, Shaquille O'Neal made his presence known in the rap community again by releasing a song and a music video with the rap duo, Coyote. Upon the release, O'Neal was praised by Snoop Dogg, who's recognized worldwide as one of the best rappers.

The multi-Grammy award nominee posted a clip of the music video and lauded the 15-time All-Star.

"@shaq greatest NBA rapper of all time," Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.

There have been a few debates as to which NBA star is the greatest in the mic. Newer fans have named Damian Lillard as the greatest NBA rapper, but older fans of the league disagree. While the two have four albums each, Shaq's albums are widely recognized by rap fans and basketball fans.

