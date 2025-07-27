Shaquille O'Neal launches another thinly veiled swipe at Rudy Gobert while floating $240,000,00 NBA comeback tease

Shaquille O'Neal has made his feelings towards Rudy Gobert known on multiple occasions, with the legend not a huge fan of the Frenchman. On Saturday, O'Neal reiterated his resentment towards Gobert with a thinly veiled swipe at the center while floating the idea of a $240,000,00 NBA comeback.The Hall-of-Famer teased his return with a post on Instagram as he shared a clip of himself playing a pickup game in Germany.&quot; 240 million for 3 years, any NBA team wanna sign me I'm ready @lethalshooter. I need you lol Di2rk Nowitzki was off, but pay me what I’m worth lol,&quot; Shaq captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostO'Neal followed this post with another clip of himself in Germany as he continued to joke about his return.&quot; Dark nowitzki is taking over Germany pay me what I’m worth lol @bawsemanmc out there lookin like Kyrie,&quot; he wrote.This post garnered the attention of NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter, who reacted to it with multiple emojis.&quot;🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯,&quot; he commented.Shaq was seen reverting to his comment and took a sly dig at Rudy Gobert.&quot;@lethalshooter teach me what unteaching Rudy Gobert lol,&quot; Shaq wrote.Shaq responds to Lethal Shooter's comment on his post (Source: Instagram/Shaq)The big man's thinly veiled swipe referred to Matthews' recent post on Instagram, where the coach was spotted helping Rudy Gobert with his footwork.&quot;Rudy Gobert is committed to mastering his footwork and learning quicker reads to a smooth rhythm,&quot; Matthews captioned the post.Shaq's comments highlight his disdain for the former Defensive Player of the Year as he continues to take digs at him online.Shaquille O'Neal quipped that he'd wear a dress to the Hall of Fame ceremony if Rudy Gobert ever earns inductionLA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal continued to go after Rudy Gobert on Thursday's episode of his &quot;The Big Podcast with Shaq.&quot; The former MVP argued the center would never be inducted into the Hall of Fame, before claiming he would wear a dres to the ceremony if he did earn an induction.&quot;I f*cking hate Rudy,&quot; Shaq said. &quot;If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I will wear this motherf*cking dress to the ceremony,&quot; he said, pointing at a portrait of a black dress.Shaquille O'Neal has long been critical of Gobert and explained he &quot;hated&quot; him due to his over-inflated salary, which he does not deserve.