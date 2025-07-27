  • home icon
  Shaquille O'Neal launches another thinly veiled swipe at Rudy Gobert while floating $240,000,00 NBA comeback tease

Shaquille O'Neal launches another thinly veiled swipe at Rudy Gobert while floating $240,000,00 NBA comeback tease

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 27, 2025 14:03 GMT
Shaquille O'Neal launches another thinly veiled swipe at Rudy Gobert while floating $240,000,00 NBA comeback tease (Credits: IMAGN)

Shaquille O'Neal has made his feelings towards Rudy Gobert known on multiple occasions, with the legend not a huge fan of the Frenchman. On Saturday, O'Neal reiterated his resentment towards Gobert with a thinly veiled swipe at the center while floating the idea of a $240,000,00 NBA comeback.

The Hall-of-Famer teased his return with a post on Instagram as he shared a clip of himself playing a pickup game in Germany.

" 240 million for 3 years, any NBA team wanna sign me I'm ready @lethalshooter. I need you lol Di2rk Nowitzki was off, but pay me what I’m worth lol," Shaq captioned the post.
O'Neal followed this post with another clip of himself in Germany as he continued to joke about his return.

" Dark nowitzki is taking over Germany pay me what I’m worth lol @bawsemanmc out there lookin like Kyrie," he wrote.

This post garnered the attention of NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews, aka Lethal Shooter, who reacted to it with multiple emojis.

"🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯," he commented.

Shaq was seen reverting to his comment and took a sly dig at Rudy Gobert.

"@lethalshooter teach me what unteaching Rudy Gobert lol," Shaq wrote.
Shaq responds to Lethal Shooter&#039;s comment on his post (Source: Instagram/Shaq)
Shaq responds to Lethal Shooter's comment on his post (Source: Instagram/Shaq)

The big man's thinly veiled swipe referred to Matthews' recent post on Instagram, where the coach was spotted helping Rudy Gobert with his footwork.

"Rudy Gobert is committed to mastering his footwork and learning quicker reads to a smooth rhythm," Matthews captioned the post.

Shaq's comments highlight his disdain for the former Defensive Player of the Year as he continues to take digs at him online.

Shaquille O'Neal quipped that he'd wear a dress to the Hall of Fame ceremony if Rudy Gobert ever earns induction

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal continued to go after Rudy Gobert on Thursday's episode of his "The Big Podcast with Shaq." The former MVP argued the center would never be inducted into the Hall of Fame, before claiming he would wear a dres to the ceremony if he did earn an induction.

"I f*cking hate Rudy," Shaq said. "If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I will wear this motherf*cking dress to the ceremony," he said, pointing at a portrait of a black dress.

Shaquille O'Neal has long been critical of Gobert and explained he "hated" him due to his over-inflated salary, which he does not deserve.

