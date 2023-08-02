Shaquille O'Neal learned how to be generous after seeing his strict father from the army get emotional

Shaquille O'Neal is easily one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. Long after he retired from basketball, he has become a savvy businessman that’s worth millions.

The Hall of Famer also happens to be one of the most generous personalities around. He is often caught by random people in some places helping those in need.

Shaq narrated in an interview what an experience with his late father taught him about giving back to the less fortunate:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s driving and he sees a homeless guy in some army fatigues. He’s talking to this guy and he recognized the platoon that the guy was from. … The guy was down on his luck.

"We had like five double cheeseburgers left. My father had $20. In my mind, I’m like, ‘What are you doing, bro? Imma eat that later.’ I’m selfish at this point. We finally get some change. I get to stop eating army crackers and army cheese and this is my food.

Shaquille O'Neal added:

"He gives the guy the food. He gets in the car and slams the door. He got a little tear in his eye and looks and said, ‘If you ever make it big time, make sure you help those in need.’ He just drive and didn’t say nothing the rest of the way home."

Sgt. Phillip Arthur Harrison, Shaq’s stepfather, was a lifer in the Army. He wasn’t rich due to his work and background. It wasn’t until the big man became a basketball star for the Orlando Magic did they start to be better in life.

Harrison, though, never failed to remind Shaq about their humble beginnings. He wouldn’t let fame and glory get into his head as he was quickly turning into a business brand.

Shaquille O'Neal kept his promise to his father to give back and take care of the family

When Sgt. Harrison died of pancreatic cancer, Shaquille O'Neal was devastated. The LA Lakers legend shared this after his father passed away:

“My father taught me not to really cry and be sad. When he passed away, I really let go because I didn’t get to tell him ‘Thank you’ enough.”

O’Neal also kept his word to take care of his family and relatives. He remains closely supportive of all of them.

The former Miami Heat center also hasn’t forgotten to give back to the needy. Shaq was recently spotted helping a family who wanted to buy a washer at the Home Depot.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral pic.twitter.com/m86MSnWQu8 Shaq went to Home Depot and bought this family a washer and dryer

Sgt. Harrison may have passed away but he remains very much alive in Shaquille O'Neal’s generosity.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal seemingly ends any debate between him and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid -"You already kno mine"

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)