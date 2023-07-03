Shaquille O'Neal seemingly ends any debate between him and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid -"You already kno mine"

Shaquille O'Neal recently shared his perspective on a debated matchup involving himself and the 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid. In a post highlighting how Embiid could dominate Shaq in a game, Shaq couldn't resist sharing his opinion on the potential showdown.

There are two important factors to consider when discussing a face-off between Embiid and Shaq. First, Embiid is undeniably one of the most skilled offensive players of his generation. He had a remarkable offensive season that earned him the MVP award. However, his defense was only truly impactful during the postseason.

Second, during his prime, Shaq was virtually unstoppable. O'Neal was an unstoppable force of nature in his prime. It's hard to fathom anyone being able to contain him.

While emphasizing the second point, it almost seemed sacrilegious to entertain the idea of Embiid locking down Prime Shaq. So when O'Neal stumbled upon a post suggesting such a scenario, he had to share his thoughts on the matter.

After reposting the graphic on his social media, O'Neal captioned it by saying:

"i like these conversations. give me your thoughts. you already kno mine. #barbecuechickenalert"

Embiid has proven himself to be a solid defender and shot blocker this season. Although he is a dominating figure in his own right, handling O'Neal may just be a bit much for the 76ers big man.

Could Shaquille O'Neal beat Joel Embiid in a 1v1 game?

The notion of Shaquille O'Neal going up against Joel Embiid in a 1v1 match-up is quite intriguing to say the least. Although it is quite clear that Embiid would struggle to lock up Shaq, O'Neal may have an equally tough time guarding Embiid.

O'Neal was certainly a formidable defensive presence, but his primary impact was on the offensive end. Going up against Embiid in a battle of pure strength would heavily favor Shaq, but that's not the entirety of the 76ers' superstar's game.

Embiid possesses impressive offensive skills. With an array of moves in the low post and an ability to operate in the midrange and on the wings, he holds a significant advantage in a one-on-one situation. This would force Shaq out of his comfort zone, as he'd have to defend outside of the paint.

Ultimately, the outcome of the game would depend on the rules in place and who would make the first mistake. Considering Shaq's tendency to go for higher percentage plays, it seems unlikely that Embiid would emerge victorious from this matchup.

