"'What if you break your knee? What if you can't play anymore?'" - Shaquille O'Neal looks back at enrolling in the Los Angeles Police Department as a backup plan, as mentioned in the book 'Shaq Uncut'

Shaquille O'Neal has been known for his outlandish personality since entering the NBA back in 1992. While most guys are content with living out their dreams of playing professional basketball, O'Neal took a keen interest in many things.

At his peak, O'Neal was one of the NBA's most dominant forces. Along with taking home a trio of Finals MVPs, he secured a regular season MVP during the 1999-00 campaign. However, the former No. 1 pick still kept avenues open in case something tragic happened.

In his book "Shaq Uncut," the LA Lakers legend opened up on deciding to enrol with the Los Angeles Police Department. The idea stemmed from his father always telling him to have a backup plan outside of basketball.

"One of the things Sarge always told me was, 'What if you break your knee? What if you can't play anymore? You better have a backup plan.'

"Rather than just be Shaq, basketball hero, the star of a couple of terrible movies and best-selling rap artist, I needed to gain some credibility in law enforcement."

Shaquille O'Neal always made the most of his platform

Shaquille O'Neal's father undoubtedly put the right thoughts in his son's head. While life in the NBA is a dream come true, figuring out life after basketball is crucial. There are countless examples of players who spiraled into a crisis because they did not have proper plans in place.

Outside of his gifts on the court, one of the best things O'Neal had going for him was his eagerness to experiment. Without this, he may not have taken on all the different ventures he's done over the years. Whether it was acting, music, or business, he was never scared to step out of his comfort zone for new opportunities.

When it comes to making the most of their platform, Shaq is among the best. Between his broadcasting career on "Inside the NBA" and success as an investor, he has set himself and his family up for generations.

Even with all the great things he's done for himself on and off the court, Shaq has never lost his human nature. With the platform he's built for himself, he goes to great lengths to help those that are less fortunate.

Shaq's father might have been too worried about basketball not working out, but he did instill a good mindset into his son. Without putting thoughts like this into his head, there is no telling if he maximizes his platform in the manner in which he did.

