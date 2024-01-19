Shaquille O'Neal makes his pick between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren for NBA ROY

The "Inside the NBA" crew deliberates the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year debate between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, with former ROY Shaquille O'Neal expressing his decision on who is the deserving recipient of the award at the end of the season.

Inquiring with his TNT co-analyst Kenny Smith, O'Neal asks about whether they would focus on team records or individual statistics, to which the former Houston Rockets guard suggested that he values both aspects.

Smith gives a nod to Holgrem for playing great with the OKC Thunder but he still picks Wembanyama over him to win the ROY award because he is the first option by the Spurs.

Shaquille O'Neal also gave his point of view and his answer is similar to Smith's choice:

"It has to go to Victor. Teamwise, Chet playing on a great team, Spurs are not great. But the in the individual is a slight edge to Victor," O'Neal said.

Smith initiated the debate by posing the hypothetical scenario of Wembanyama playing for OKC instead of Holmgren, questioning whether the Thunder would improve.

O'Neal promptly responded affirmatively, and Barkley suggested that Holmgren's success is attributed to having superior teammates.

Smith concluded the discussion, acknowledging O'Neal and Barkley's responses as settling the debate on the rightful recipient of the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama's current rookie numbers compared to Shaquille O'Neal's first NBA season

Victor Wembanyama has been branded as a generational talent that rarely comes and was compared to the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal entering the NBA.

On the other hand, Chet Holmgren is also making his case in the 2023 NBA ROY race with the way he is playing for the OKC Thunder.

As Shaquille O'Neal gives his prediction on who should win the NBA ROY for 2023, the numbers between the two rookies have been compared side-by-side.

In 35 games, Victor Wembanyama has averages of 19.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks. He also sinks 1.5 3-pointers a game at almost 30% shooting from beyond the rainbow arc.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren was not able to play in the 2022-23 season due to a foot injury making him eligible for ROY considerations this season. So far, he has been giving the Thunder 17.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 blocks in his first 40 games with the team. He also shoots better from the three-point line at 38%.

Shifting the focus to the team performance of Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, the OKC Thunder currently holds the second position in the NBA Western Conference for the 2023-24 season, whereas the San Antonio Spurs find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Compared to Shaquille O'Neal's 1992-93 rookie season, he averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in 81 games, the Orlando Magic finished 41-41 but missed the playoffs. O'Neal dominated the Rookie of the Year vote in 1994 with 96 of 98 first-place votes, surpassing Alonzo Mourning.

