NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 12

NBA ROY (Rookie of the Year) battle is getting more intense between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as they have been exchanging top spots since the beginning of the season. After Week 12 of the 2023-24 season, Holmgren has overtaken Wembanyama in the race for the top spot.

While rookies like Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson have been in conversation, they haven’t been a serious threat to the top spot holders. However, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is closing in with his all-around impactful plays.

Considering both individual and respective team’s performances, let’s have a closer look at top candidates in the NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24 in Week 12.

NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24

#5. Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 37 (8 wins - 29 losses)

Last week: 6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.3 apg

Season: 13.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg

Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets perhaps had the worst week of this season. They lost four consecutive games in Week 12. On top of that, Miller missed the Hornets’ contest against the Miami Heat.

#4. Scoot Henderson

Last week: Games played: 5 (1 win - 4 losses)

Season: Games played: 39 (10 wins - 29 losses)

Last week: 14.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.6 apg

Season: 12.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.0 apg

Scoot Henderson might have had a decent week in terms of points average, but he and his team haven’t been consistent. In Week 12, the Blazers lost four of the five games played. Henderson has scored in two digits in three of those games. Moreover, he had a career-high 33 points against the Phoenix Suns.

#3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 37 (8 wins - 29 losses)

Last week: 17.25 ppg, 5.3rpg, 2.8apg

Season: 14.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been nothing but one of the best things that has happened to the Miami Heat this season. He has taken a lot of offensive responsibilities for the Heat this season.

In the absence of Jimmy Butler, who has been out due to injuries, Jaquez hasn’t let the Heat slow down. In addition, Jaquez won his second consecutive Rookie of the Month award in December.

#2. Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 39 (7 wins - 32 losses)

Last week: 22.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.7 apg

Season: 19.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.0 apg

Victor Wembanyama is everything the San Antonio Spurs had expected to turn around their future after a horrible 2022-23 season. However, even Wembanyama’s presence hasn’t been able to help Gregg Popovich and the Spurs this season.

Individually, Wembanyama has been having an excellent season so far. Last week, he was at the top of the list, but in Week 12, the Frenchman is second, mostly due to the team’s overall performance.

#1. Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 39 (27 wins - 12 losses)

Last week: 22.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.2 apg

Season: 17.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.7 apg

Chet Holmgren is the biggest factor in the success of the OKC Thunder this season and they are one of the top teams in the league. Thunder has been thriving under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren.

The Thunder went on a four-game winning streak in Week 12 until they were defeated by the LA Lakers in Week 13. In the four-game winning streak, Holmgren remained one of the biggest factors and he is ranked No. 1 on the ROY power ranking this week.

