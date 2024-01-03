"Haven't proven s**t": Chet Holmgren stays grounded despite hot start to NBA career

OKC Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren has thrived to start his career, providing consistent two-way production as a starter on one of the NBA’s top teams. However, according to the 2022 No. 2 pick, he still hasn’t proven anything yet.

After 32 games, Holmgren is averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, he has elite 54.3/40.7/83.2 shooting splits.

The 7-foot-1 big man ranks second among rookies in scoring, third in rebounds and second in blocks per game. Additionally, he has started every game for the second-seeded Thunder (23-9), who look poised to make playoff noise after missing the postseason three straight seasons.

However, despite all his early-career success, Holmgren still has a massive chip on his shoulder.

“I haven’t proven s**t. I’ve played 30 games,” Holmgren said after a recent Thunder practice. “I’ve still got a long way to go on that one.”

It’s unclear how much more Holmgren hopes to achieve in his rookie season or what he thinks he needs to accomplish to prove himself. However, given his size, versatile skill set and strong work ethic, the sky appears to be the limit for him.

Chet Holmgren odds-on 2024 Rookie of the Year favorite

Chet Holmgren trailed San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama in the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds earlier this season. However, he has supplanted Wembanyama to become the odds-on favorite for the award. FanDuel has Holmgren at -250 odds, while Wembanyama is at +150 odds.

The Spurs rookie arguably has better stats, averaging 18.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 3.1 bpg and 1.4 3pg on 44.4% shooting through 29 games.

However, San Antonio (5-28) has the NBA’s second-worst record, sitting 18.5 games below Holmgren’s Thunder.

Winning typically doesn’t play a big part in the ROTY race. But given how well both players have performed, Holmgren’s advantage in the standings could be the deciding factor when it comes time for awards voting.

