Chet Holmgren remains a frontrunner to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He has led the OKC Thunder to an impressive start, with 22 wins in 31 games. Victor Wembanyama and Jaime Jaquez Jr. have also been playing at an elite level, joining Holmgren as the top candidates to win the Rookie of the Year award this season.

On that note, we take a look at the five top candidates to claim the award after the end of Week 10.

NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 10

#5 Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

Last week: Games played: 2 (0 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 31 (7 wins - 24 losses)

Last week: 18.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.5 apg

Season: 14.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg

Brandon Miller continues to play well in his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets and has been one of the best players.

However, his performance will likely not be enough to save the Hornets from another losing season in the NBA. Charlotte has won just seven of its 31 games.

#4 Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson - Portland Trail Blazers

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 losses)

Season: Games played: 32 (15 wins - 18 losses)

Last week: 21.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 8.6 apg

Season: 12.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.8 apg

Scoot Henderson has been playing great for the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, Still, his performances haven't helped the franchise maintain a playoff push. The Blazers have the second-worst record in the West, with nine wins and 23 losses.

#3 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 losses)

Season: Games played: 33 (19 wins - 14 losses)

Last week: 19.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.6 apg

Season: 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.6 apg

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has become a reference point for the Miami Heat's system in the first part of the season.

Jaquez has been playing great on both ends and shone on NBA Christmas Day with 31 points to lead the Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers (119-113).

#2 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

Last week: Games played: 2 (1 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 32 (5 wins - 27 losses)

Last week: 22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.0 apg

Season: 18.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.0 apg

Despite his stellar play, Victor Wembanyama hasn't helped the San Antonio Spurs stay close to the playoff spots.

The Spurs have lost 27 of their first 32 games and are at the bottom of the West. Nevertheless, he's considered a frontunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, thanks to his limitless potential.

#1 Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren - OKC Thunder

Last week: Games played: 3 (3 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 31 (22 wins - 9 losses)

Last week: 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg

Season: 17.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.5 apg

Chet Holmgren is the second-best player of the young OKC Thunder team, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has been posting impressive numbers since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and the Thunder have emerged as the second-best in the West with a 22-9 record.

Holmgren and the Thunder are on a four-game winning streak. They trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by one and a half games (22-9 to 24-8).