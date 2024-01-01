Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Dec. 19, a game that Portland won 109-104. Before that, they met on Nov. 22 and Phoenix won 120-107.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Jan. 1.

The Suns hold a 130-112 all-time advantage against the Trail Blazers. As previously mentioned, Portland won the most recent matchup. Anfernee Simons had 23 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in the win. Kevin Durant had 40 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals for Phoenix.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1, at Footprint Center. The game begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on Arizona’s Family 3TV/Sports and ROOT SPORTS. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+450) vs Suns (-600)

Spread: Trail Blazers (+11) vs Suns (-11)

Total (O/U): Trail Blazers -110 (o229.5) vs Suns -110 (u229.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Trail Blazers (9-22) have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Their last game was against the San Antonio Spurs, a matchup that they won 134-128. The game was played on Friday, so Portland should be well rested for Monday. Both Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon had 27 points in the win against San Antonio.

The Suns will be playing the second game of a back-to-back on Monday. Phoenix should be one of the best teams in the league in terms of its squad. It has Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, but the trio has hardly played together because of Beal’s injury concerns.

All three did play Sunday in a 112-107 win against the Orlando Magic. The Suns are eighth in the West with a 17-15 record.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns lineups

The Trail Blazers will be without some of their best players Monday. Simons (illness) and Deandre Ayton (knee) are ruled out. Shaedon Sharpe is questionable with a thigh injury, while Toumani Camara, Duop Reath and Justin Minaya are day-to-day. Robert Williams III is out for the rest of the season.

Coach Chauncey Billups should start Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Grant, Matisse Thybulle and Moses Brown.

The Suns have just two players on the injury report. Nassir Little is day-to-day with a knee injury, while Damion Lee remains out without a timetable for return after undergoing surgery to fix his right meniscus. Coach Frank Vogel should start Booker, Beal, Durant, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. With Booker and Beal playing as well, Durant might have difficulties in scoring 28 points or more.

Jerami Grant has an over/under of 24.5 points. With Simons out of action, Grant will have to shoulder most of the scoring responsibility. Thus, he should end up with over 24.5 points.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Suns are highly favored to win at home. With a healthy Durant, Beal and Booker, Phoenix should have no difficulty in dispatching the Anfernee Simons-less Portland. However, we don’t expect the Suns to cover the spread. It should be a high scoring game and the point total should be over 229.5 points.

