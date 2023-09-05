NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has recently made it very clear that he is a big fan of Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

The legendary big man has been consistently sharing videos on his Instagram stories hyping Edwards up as the NBA’s next big thing. However, it appears that Shaq is also a fan of Edwards off the court, particularly his rap skills.

On Monday, Shaq shared a clip of Edwards demonstrating his rapping ability. The video was captioned “Bro can do everything.”

Shaquille O'Neal marvels at Anthony Edwards' versatility as he can do it all from the court to the mic

Edwards has quickly become one of the NBA’s most likable and marketable young players over his first three seasons.

However, the "Big Diesel" consistently promoting Edwards to his 32.2 million Instagram followers should still go a long way toward increasing the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s popularity even more.

Shaquille O’Neal shares posts comparing Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan, calling him the next face of the NBA

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards

Shaquille O’Neal’s other Instagram stories involving Anthony Edwards in recent weeks include him sharing a post comparing Edwards to Michael Jordan himself:

“The MJ of our generation is here,” the post was captioned.

Shaq also shared a quote from former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins proclaiming Edwards the next face of the NBA:

“I think we may have found the face of the NBA,” Perkins said.

Edwards is still only 22 years old. However, he is coming off a career year with Minnesota in which he was selected to his first All-Star team. He is also now leading Team USA in their quest for gold at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 45.9% shooting over 79 games last season.

Through five World Cup games, Edwards is averaging 20.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.4 SPG on 48.1% shooting.

