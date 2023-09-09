Shaquille O'Neal movies list: Ranked from best to worst

Shaquille O'Neal is a larger-than-life character on and off the court. Aside from being a basketball player and entrepreneur, the four-time NBA champion has been appearing in Hollywood movies since his first year in the NBA.

Below are what we at Sporskeeda think are Shaquille O'Neal's movies from best to worst.

Note: We did not include cameos

#1 Blue Chips is still Shaquille O'Neal's best movie to date

Right off the bat, Shaquille O'Neal made his presence felt in Hollywood in 1994 after his rookie year. The "Big Diesel" starred with Nick Nolte who plays a college basketball coach recruiting a winning team.

Also in the film was Penny Hardaway, who would then become his teammate with the Orlando Magic. The movie still holds up to the present time and reflects how college teams run nowadays.

#2 Adam Sandler Movies made Shaquille O'Neal visible again in Hollywood after his basketball career

While there are so many to choose from in movies, we decided to just compile all of them in this one ranking. Not on a lead role but still there are a few memorable ones that make people forget the ugly roles he took as we go further this list. Among the movies that you will see Shaq are Blended, Jack and Jill, The House Bunny and Grown Ups 2.

#3 Uncle Drew is a fun basketball film alongside Kyrie Irving

Not a lead role, but he was significant in this movie. Shaq plays as "Big Fella" a former teammate of Uncle Drew who runs a martial arts Dojo. The lead role in this movie was Kyrie Irving and he is joined by other NBA stars like Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson, Lisa Leslie and Aaron Gordon. Not a huge hit, but it was just fun to watch other NBA stars act on the big screen.

#4 Kazaam -- needless to say more?

This movie came in 1996 and it features Shaq playing a genie. As for the plot, Rotten Tomatoes has this movie a 5% rating. Also starring in this flick were Francis Capra, Ally Walker and James Acheson. The budget of Kazaam was $20 million but it failed to profit as it only took home $18.9 million.

#5 Steel - just Shaq's worst movie of all time

The movie Steel is based on a DC Comics character with the same name. Shaq's alter ego was John Henry Irons who was a weapons designer who built an iron suit with guns, lasers and other weapons. The budget of this film is set at $16 million but it bombed so hard at the box office that it was far from breaking even at only $1.7 million.