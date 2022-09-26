Snoop Dogg, Adam Sandler, and more: 5 celebrities Shaquille O’Neal is good friends with

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most popular basketball players of all time. The 7-foot-1 giant has achieved fame all around the world. He has become friends with many different people, including celebrities.

Throughout his impressive basketball career, O'Neal has won numerous accolades, including four championships. He has a big personality and is a successful businessman, helping him maintain his connections.

Shaq has also been known as DJ Diesel lately. Thanks to his DJ-ing skills, the former NBA champion has had a tour in many different countries, and his fans loved it.

This article will list five of Shaquille O'Neal's famous friends.

Snoop Dogg

Shaq is good friends with Snoop Dogg (Image via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has been a loyal fan of the Los Angeles Lakers for many decades. The famous rapper became close with Shaq during his incredible run in the City of Angels.

The big man won a three-peat with the Lakers. Snoop Dogg even had a rap performance with Shaquille O’Neal and praised the four-time NBA champion for his success with commercials and brand deals.

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are friends

Kevin Hart is friends with many NBA players (Image via Getty Images)

Kevin Hart has attended several big-time NBA events in the past, including the Celebrity Game. He is good friends with many stars in the league, including Shaq.

The two of them often roast each other in public. Kevin Hart has become so close to the former NBA champion that he knows how to impersonate his voice.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Shaq have been close for many years (Image via Getty Images)

Adam Sandler is an actor who has starred in numerous comedy movies. He's also a big basketball fan, so it's not surprising that he's friends with Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq has appeared in a couple of movies made by Adam Sandler. The two of them have been friends for a long time, and it won't be surprising if they collaborate again in the future.

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are good friends (Image via Getty Images)

Both Shaq and Charles Barkley had impressive NBA careers. However, O'Neal retired with four championship rings, while Barkley never won a championship in his career.

O'Neal often takes shots at Barkley for not winning it all. But at the end of the day, the two are great friends who have respect for each other.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is another good friend of Shaquille O’Neal (Image via Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has done a little bit of everything in his life. He is best known for his roles in "Terminator" movies. However, he also had a long bodybuilding career and is a successful businessman. Schwarzenegger was the governor of California.

The Austrian-American actor is a good friend of Shaquille O’Neal. In his Instagram post from 2021, Schwarzenegger joked about Shaq standing on a two-foot box while taking pictures with him.

