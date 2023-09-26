Shaquille O'Neal petrified at losing before Blazers' Game 7 choke in 2000 West Finals: "That was the only time that I faced pressure"

Shaquille O'Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers were still looking for their first championship together in the 1999-2000 season. The 15-time NBA All-Star, with his illustrious career, bared that he felt intense pressure while facing the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 in the NBA Western Conference Finals .

In an episode of NBA Open Court, O'Neal clarified the different types of pressure and what he experienced against the Trail Blazers led by Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace:

"There [are] many types of pressures. There's the nervous pressure. There's the criticism pressure. And there is performance pressure," said O'Neal.

"I remember one time playing against Portland and we were up 3-1 and they came back and tied it so we had to go to a Game 7. That was the only time that I faced pressure and of course, they choked at the end."

The Los Angeles Lakers won that game, 89-84, thanks to the alley-oop play of Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O'Neal to seal the game.

Facing excruciating pressure, Shaq provided the Lakers with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one block. But the star that shined the most was a young Kobe Bryant who led the team with 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal talks about Game 7 agaisnt the Portland Trail Blazers on NBA Open Court at the 6:20 mark

Shaquille O'Neal feels the Los Angeles Lakers would have broken up if they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers

The pivotal Game 7 between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers is best remembered with the clutch play of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. That alley-oop basket is replayed many times and still featured in NBA shows.

If the results went to the favor of the Trail Blazers, Steve Smith believes that the Lakers dynasty would have not happened. Shaq on NBA Open Court agreed with his former contemporary and feels that his tandem with Byrant would have not been that celebrated today.

"At that time, you know that was our first championship but before that, we always got swept," Shaq said.

Fate changed when Phil Jackson called their final timeout and did a reverse psychology to the Lakers duo.

"In the time I went to the timeout, Phil Jackson said, 'This is how you want to go out? See you next summer.'," recalls O'Neal.

With Jackson's simple timeout speech, Shaq felt that the pressure was lifted and it woke the team up to come up with such historical play.

The Lakers went on the the 2000 NBA Finals and defeated Reggie Miller's Indiana Pacers, 4-2, winning their first championship during their three-peat in the early 2000s.