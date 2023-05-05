Shaquille O'Neal reportedly joins 50 Cent in bidding for BET media

Shaquille O'Neal has achieved a ton of success in his time in the NBA, which has allowed him to invest in a ton of businesses now that he's out of the league. With that said, it's been reported that O'Neal will attempt a bid to buy BET (Black Entertainment Television) together with Grammy-winning rapper, 50 Cent.

It's been reported earlier that the former NBA star and rapper will be bidding and attempt to buy BET. They aren't the only ones in their team as acclaimed screenwriter Kenya Barris will join the duo. The trio is trying to make a massive push to strike a deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to TMZ, the trio is reportedly "fully loaded and ready to make an offer with some help from CVC." It appears as though, the three men are serious in their purchase of the media outlet. As for how involved they are in the negotiation, O'Neal and his company still ahve a ton to work on but they are already deep in it.

Their competition isn't easy, legendary rapper Diddy is also in the run in to make the purchase. Tyler Perry and Byron Allen have also found themselves in talks of buying BET. The asking price haven't been revealed, but most speculations indicate that it could go for billions.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Diddy is trying to buy BET Diddy is trying to buy BET 👀 https://t.co/XtNvyFRhh7

You might also be interested in reading this: Shaquille O'Neal refuses to put Steph Curry in the most dominant category - "No, never"

Is Shaquille O'Neal right about Dillon Brooks' future in the NBA?

PointsBet Built Differently Media Event

After getting eliminated by the LA Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal decided to drop some truth bombs about the franchise, especially Dillon Brooks. Shaq talked about the defensive wingman on his podcast and tackled about his future in the NBA, shortly after the report of the Memphis Grizzlies not wanting him back was released.

"He didn’t play well enough to be acting like that. Now he’s either going to be out the league or he gonna have to check himself before he wreck himself… Who going to sign him? He’s not athletic, he ain’t jumping out the gym, and his jumper ain’t like that." O'Neal said.

For Brooks, it could be a pill that's hard to swallow. After he hyped himself and his entire team, they failed to beat the LA Lakers, a team who had an aging star and an injury prone All-Star bigman. Following that, the Grizzlies made it clear that he wasn't going to be re-signed under any circumstances.

Based on this, it could be the start of Brooks' downfall in the NBA. He was confident in himself, but took it too far and the mass have changed how they view him. It's unclear if there's a team interested in him, but there's a high possibility that he won't be recruited by a contender for next season.

Also read: "This is about the lack of focus"- Shaquille O'Neal rips Boston Celtics after they choke in Game 1 at home

Poll : 0 votes