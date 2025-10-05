Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter begs him to maintain reputation as NBA legend’s skit goes viral

Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter, Taahira O’Neal, pleaded with her father on social media, asking him to moisturize his skin. The NBA legend shared a skit of himself on Friday, doing a voiceover for his 35.5 million followers on Instagram.The skit went viral, amassing more than 11,000 likes in a few hours. The video prompted a reaction from O’Neal’s daughter, Taahira, who commented on her father’s dry skin and “begged” him to use some moisturizer from PrequelSkin, citing the brand’s reputation.“@shaq Father, can you please put some of that moisturizer from @prequelskin on please? I’m begging. We have a reputation to uphold,” she wrote. “It’s giving dry- respectfully.”Taahira O’Neal’s comment on InstagramTaahira is one of Shaquille O'Neal’s six children. Born in 1996 with Arnetta Yardbourgh, she is the oldest of the bunch. O’Neal’s daughter graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019.Taahira seems to share a playful relationship with her father and often pokes fun at him on social media. In April 2025, she shared a video of the LA Lakers legend, trolling him for attempting to recreate Chris Brown's dance moves. She shared the video with the caption:“I asked y’all Uncle for some @chrisbrownofficial tickets. He's talking about we got Chris Brown at home 🙃😭😂😂 COME GET HIM,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Raised similarly but differently”: Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter on how her upbringing is different from her siblingsDuring an appearance on the &quot;Do I Know You?&quot; podcast in 2024, Taahira O'Neal discussed how her upbringing was different from her siblings. Shortly after Taahira's birth in 1996, O'Neal and Yardborough split.The basketball superstar subsequently started dating Shaunie Henderson and welcomed son Myles O'Neal in 1997. As Shaq began a new family with Henderson, Taahira O'Neal stayed with her mother, away from the spotlight on her NBA superstar dad.“My siblings and I, we have different mothers. So, we were raised similarly but differently. Like, I said, my mother is a mental health professional,&quot; O'Neal said in 2024. &quot;I wasn’t exposed to everything I’m allowing myself to be exposed to now until I was probably 17 or 18.”Taahira O'Neal expressed comfort in the fact that she didn't have to move around like her other siblings, as Shaquille O'Neal kept moving to different teams towards the end of his career.