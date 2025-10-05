Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter begs him to maintain reputation as NBA legend’s skit goes viral

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:21 GMT
Shaquille O&rsquo;Neal&rsquo;s daughter begs him to maintain reputation
Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter begs him to maintain reputation (Credits: Imagn and IG/@taahiraoneal)

Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter, Taahira O’Neal, pleaded with her father on social media, asking him to moisturize his skin. The NBA legend shared a skit of himself on Friday, doing a voiceover for his 35.5 million followers on Instagram.

The skit went viral, amassing more than 11,000 likes in a few hours. The video prompted a reaction from O’Neal’s daughter, Taahira, who commented on her father’s dry skin and “begged” him to use some moisturizer from PrequelSkin, citing the brand’s reputation.

“@shaq Father, can you please put some of that moisturizer from @prequelskin on please? I’m begging. We have a reputation to uphold,” she wrote. “It’s giving dry- respectfully.”
Taahira O&rsquo;Neal&rsquo;s comment on Instagram
Taahira O’Neal’s comment on Instagram

Taahira is one of Shaquille O'Neal’s six children. Born in 1996 with Arnetta Yardbourgh, she is the oldest of the bunch. O’Neal’s daughter graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University in 2019.

Taahira seems to share a playful relationship with her father and often pokes fun at him on social media. In April 2025, she shared a video of the LA Lakers legend, trolling him for attempting to recreate Chris Brown's dance moves. She shared the video with the caption:

“I asked y’all Uncle for some @chrisbrownofficial tickets. He's talking about we got Chris Brown at home 🙃😭😂😂 COME GET HIM,” she wrote.
“Raised similarly but differently”: Shaquille O'Neal’s daughter on how her upbringing is different from her siblings

During an appearance on the "Do I Know You?" podcast in 2024, Taahira O'Neal discussed how her upbringing was different from her siblings. Shortly after Taahira's birth in 1996, O'Neal and Yardborough split.

The basketball superstar subsequently started dating Shaunie Henderson and welcomed son Myles O'Neal in 1997. As Shaq began a new family with Henderson, Taahira O'Neal stayed with her mother, away from the spotlight on her NBA superstar dad.

“My siblings and I, we have different mothers. So, we were raised similarly but differently. Like, I said, my mother is a mental health professional," O'Neal said in 2024. "I wasn’t exposed to everything I’m allowing myself to be exposed to now until I was probably 17 or 18.”

Taahira O'Neal expressed comfort in the fact that she didn't have to move around like her other siblings, as Shaquille O'Neal kept moving to different teams towards the end of his career.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
