Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Handerson hyped up their son Shaqir after his career-high night. The NBA legend's son scored a career-high 26 points for the Florida A&M Rattlers against Trinity Baptist on Friday. However, what stood out in the game was his ruthless dunk.

Handerson posted the video of her son dunking at the Al Lawson Center and captioned the video:

"I'm going to ALWAYS be his biggest fan! @shaqironeall."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaunie Handerson's IG story dedicated to her son [Credit: IG/@iamshaunie]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shaqir O'Neal scored 26 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field and 4 of 8 from the 3-point line. He also had an outstanding night defensively, with nine rebounds and four massive blocks in the game. The Rattlers defeated the Eagles 110–68.

Shaquille O'Neal and Handerson have another son, Shareef, who signed with the Sacramento Kings in October. However, the team later waived him. He previously played college basketball for UCLA and LSU.

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson pens a beautiful message for daughter Amirah on her birthday

Shaquille O'Neal and Henderson's oldest daughter, Amirah, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Nov. 13. Handerson celebrated her daughter's birthday with a wholesome post on her social media dedicated to her daughter.

Handerson posted a video mixtape on her Instagram handle. The video showed Amirah spending time with her family and being goofy and multiple instances of her dancing randomly.

"Happy birthday Mimi," the video opened with the message.

Handerson penned an emotional message dedicated to her daughter.

"Happy 23rd birthday to my FAVORITE OLDEST daughter @amirahoneal_," she wrote. "Literally the life of the party and naturally beautiful from the inside out. Twenty three years have flown by and I’ve enjoyed every single second of being your mom. You make me beyond proud … I love you so very much and can’t wait to celebrate you.

Happy Birthday Mimi."

Shaquille O'Neal and Handerson share four children: two sons, Shareef and Shaqir, and two daughters, Amirah and Me'arah. Despite their divorce, the couple co-parent their children and maintain a good relationship.

After divorcing O'Neal in 2011, Handerson started dating Pastor Keion Henderson a few years later. They got married in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback