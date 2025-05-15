Shaquille O'Neal's hopes of teaching in university dashed by ASU representative

A few days ago, many sports outlets, including Sports Illustrated and Black Enterprise, reported that Shaquille O'Neal is planning to make a jump in his career. The NBA legend is reportedly looking to switch from sports commentary and join Alabama State University as a professor.

However, Ken Mullinax,the Director of University Relations dashed the Lakers legends' hopes as he revealed University officials were not aware of any talks between the Shaq and ASU.

The NBA legend initially revealed his desire to become a professor last week on "Inside the NBA."

"From now I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal because when I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration," he said during the segment.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most decorated players in the NBA. He arguably has had one of the most illustrious careers in the league with four NBA championships, three Finals MVP and one MVP honor under his name.

Off the court, the Lakers star has been successful as a businessman with multiple business ventures under his name. He also serves as Reebok's President of Basketball and helped the brand acquire WNBA sensation Angel Reese.

"Shaq" seemingly has immense knowledge in business administration and his experience in the field would be valuable for many students. However, it looks like he has to put that dream on hold and get in talks with the ASU management first if he really wants to walk down the teaching path.

Shaquille O'Neal sanitizes his desk after Dwight Howard's antics

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard appeared on Tuesday's "Inside the NBA" episode. During his appearance, the former Lakers star sat down in Shaquille O'Neal's chair and put his feet on his desk. He also impersonated the Hall of Famer while he was not present on the set.

However, once Shaq returned to his desk and got to know about Howard's antics, he poured some water on his desk to sanitize it.

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal were involved in one of the most famous beefs in NBA history that ran for almost a decade. The two stars exchanged shots at each other multiple times over the years, but eventually their beef came to an end when O'Neal agreed to walk Howard down on the night of his Hall of Fame induction.

