Shaquille O'Neal's podcast co-host drops 3-word reaction to Travis Kelce taking the blame for Chiefs Super Bowl disappointment

After Travis Kelce broke his silence on the Philadelphia Eagles beatdown over his Kansas City Chiefs, Shaquille O'Neal's podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe had a short yet loving message for the veteran tight end. Kelce's Chiefs never found a response to the Eagles' offense and succumbed 40-22 on Sunday.

"Love ya brotha ✊ @killatrav," Lefkoe commented underneath the post previewing Kelce's latest podcast episode.

Lefkoe's comment

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the latest edition of his "New Heights" podcast, released on Wednesday, Kelce was honest about letting his fans and loved ones down, breaking down when he failed as a teammate and leader.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It just wasn't our day. Couldn't find a lick of momentum," Kelce said. "I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field, trying to do something more than what I asked to do during plays. I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected. I put a lot of that on myself, as, you know, the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl."

Kelce added that he felt bad being unable to play at his best in the season's most important game.

"It's a hard reality, man," Kelce said. "I love my teammates. I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I'm sorry for how it ended. F---, I have a beautiful life, man. I have loved ones. I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do, and they were all there cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday, man."

Travis Kelce showed appreciation for Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe once they started a joint podcast

Travis Kelce and Shaquille O'Neal's podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe have seemingly had a long-running relationship. Last year, after Jason Kelce appeared on an episode of "The Big Podcast," Travis explained how much of a fan of the four-time NBA champion and Lefkoe he was.

"F**k that guy’s electric man. He is the best. Dude as soon as I found out him and Lefkoe were doing a podcast I immediately hit the follow button," Travis said.

Both duos are at the top of their game, and their respect for each other is huge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.