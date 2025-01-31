Shaquille O'Neal’s son drops 2-word reaction as The Weeknd ends 14-year persona with 'Hurry Up Tomorrow’ album

Shaquille O'Neal's son Myles B. O'Neal shared a two-word reaction to The Weeknd ending his 14-year-old persona with his latest album "Hurry Up Tomorrow." Abel Tesfaye also popularly known as 'The Weeknd' has been on top of the music industry for quite some time.

On Friday, he uploaded the cover art for his latest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow." On his Instagram handle, marking the end of his 'The Weeknd' persona, O'Neal's son dropped in the post's comment section to express his thoughts on the cover art.

"LETS GOOOO" he commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Myles O'Neal reacts to the Weeknd's IG post. (Credits: theweeknd/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow" is the latest and last installment in The Weeknd's new trilogy. The album's predecessors, Dawn FM (2022) and After Hours (2020) were incredibly successful and sold millions of copies worldwide.

Trending

"Blinding Lights" from After Hours is also the most streamed song in the world on Spotify with over 4.6 billion streams.

Abel talked with Variety on Jan. 24, where he revealed his decision to retire his other persona. When asked about what closing the chapter as The Weeknd meant for him, the pop star said:

"For me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now. I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge."

"But I just want to know what comes after, I want to know what tomorrow looks like," he added.

The Weeknd is currently one of the biggest artists in the pop industry with over 117 million listeners on Spotify.

Shaquille O'Neal's son reacts to his father making his return as DJ Diesel

Shaquille O'Neal is a man of multiple talents. The NBA Hall of Famer is not only known for his multiple rings but also for his other persona as a DJ.

On Wednesday, the former Lakers star posted an edit of himself on his Instagram handle confirming the dates for his show as DJ Diesel.

Myles dropped into the post's comments section to express his thoughts on the edit.

"This edit is wild 😂😂😂"

Myles reacts to his dad Shaquille O'Neal's edit. (Credits: @djdiesel/Instagram)

Myles B. O'Neal is an emerging DJ himself and has performed at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami during New Year's Eve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback