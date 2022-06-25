“Do you think I’m happy Rudy Gobert is making $250 million?… The way we played, we didn’t get that” - Shaquille O'Neal says Kevin Durant is right about former players being mad about the money the current generation is making

Modern day players have been dragged by "old heads" like Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley for earning more money with less effort. O'Neal and Barkley have criticized newer generations for not giving it their all every night.

In a tweet directed at Barkley, Kevin Durant claimed that Chuck was hating because Durant is making more money. The Hall of Famer commented on KD not garnering respect from former players. Barkley stated that this was because Durant has yet to win a championship as the "bus driver."

"All this s**t is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them," Durant tweeted. "It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa."

"[Kevin Durant] was the bus driver of that team. … His resume speaks for himself. There's no blemishes on it." @CJMcCollum is disagreeing with Charles Barkley's take on Kevin Durant needing to earn respect from the old heads by winning a title as the bus driver.

Shaquille O'Neal, in reaction to Durant's tweet, acknowledged that former players are not happy with the money the new generation earns. He stated that he is not happy with Rudy Gobert earning $250 million for doing the bare minimum.

He referenced former Orlando Magic forward Dennis Scott, who was one of the league's best shooters throughout his career but only made $7 million. He compared Scott to guys today who are shooting 22%, but earning $30 million.

"Let me tell you something, do you think I'm happy Rudy Gobert is making 250 (million)?" O'Neal said. "So KD, you're absolutely right. We're mad because the way we played we didn't get that. You got these shooters shooting 22% making 30 million.

"D Scott shot damn near 45 to 50% his whole career and the most he made was probably $7 million, so you damn right we get mad. We get petty, and guess what? We have an opinion, and our opinion counts."

Shaquille O'Neal made about $292 million throughout his career

Shaquille O'Neal reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Shaquille O'Neal had a well-decorated career as one of the best players in NBA history. O'Neal was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, five years after he retired. In the 19 years he spent in the league, he earned about $292 million.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the franchise, with player option in year five, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the franchise, with player option in year five, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Rudy Gobert, who has spent nine years in the league, signed a contract extension in 2016 worth $102 million. In 2020, he signed a 5-year extension worth $205 million, becoming the highest paid center in league history.

Shaquille O'Neal has admitted to being particularly ticked about the worth placed on Gobert, who has not achieved half of what he did.

However, the NBA's franchises generate far more revenue now than they did a decade ago. Still, Shaq and Chuck have insisted that modern-day players are paid too much for the bare minimum.

