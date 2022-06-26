“Me and D Scott played with Steve Kerr, he couldn’t hit a shot… That man went to the Bulls, he got 5 rings” - Shaquille O'Neal says Steve Kerr found success with a team that used him well

Shaquille O'Neal has repeatedly mentioned that the NBA is composed of two kinds of players, the real ones and the system dependents. The latter does not always stand out, but can have even better success than the former if they play for the right team.

The LA Lakers legend used Steve Kerr as the perfect example of how a system player can have incredible success. On an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal pointed out Kerr’s story with former teammate Dennis Scott. O'Neal said:

“Me and D-Scott played with Steve Kerr. He couldn’t hit a shot! He could not hit a shot. That man went to the Bulls, and he got five rings.”

Steve Kerr, Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Scott played together for the Orlando Magic during the 1992-93 season.

The usually efficient Kerr averaged a ghastly 25.0% from 3-point distance that year. The now Golden State Warriors head coach previously averaged a blistering 47.5% in stints with the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a single season with the Magic, Steve Kerr found himself playing for the Chicago Bulls who didn’t have Michael Jordan. “His Airness” at that time was fulfilling a childhood dream of playing baseball.

In his second year with the Bulls, the former Arizona Wildcats standout led the NBA in 3-point shooting at 52.4%. He would eventually become one of legendary head coach Phil Jackson’s most trusted role players.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steve Kerr with an ode to the late Tex Winter. Kerr shared Winter would sometimes tell Phil Jackson to remove Michael Jordan and put Steve Kerr in the game Steve Kerr with an ode to the late Tex Winter. Kerr shared Winter would sometimes tell Phil Jackson to remove Michael Jordan and put Steve Kerr in the game https://t.co/GJENUmL2eS

In five years with the Bulls, Steve Kerr averaged 8.2 points, on a jaw-dropping 47.9% from long range. Shaquille O'Neal was wrong, though. Kerr's three titles with Michael Jordan came in 1996-1998. He made that championship-winning shot in the dying seconds of Game 6 off a Jordan pass.

After the Bulls unceremoniously disbanded their dynasty, Steve Kerr took his talents to Texas with the San Antonio Spurs. He played for another legendary coach in Gregg Popovich and was an integral part of their bench.

Kerr’s championship spree continued as he won another title with the Spurs in 1999, making it four straight for the deadly shooter.

Don Harris @DonHarris4 Top 10 Spurs performances. #7 Steve Kerr gets hot against the Mavs in Game 6 of the 2003 Western Conference Finals. Sends spurs to their 2nd NBA Finals Top 10 Spurs performances. #7 Steve Kerr gets hot against the Mavs in Game 6 of the 2003 Western Conference Finals. Sends spurs to their 2nd NBA Finals https://t.co/mb18L7hfjK

One of the smallest and least athletic guys throughout his career would add one more title as a player to bring his total to five. He would finish his career as the league’s all-time 3-point field-goal percentage leader with 45.4%. He had a legendary career that even superstar players will find hard to match.

StatMuse @statmuse



Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals.



Tom Brady has won 33% of the last 21 Super Bowls.Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals. Tom Brady has won 33% of the last 21 Super Bowls.Steve Kerr has won 33% of the last 27 NBA Finals.🐐🐐 https://t.co/wCORIUIALd

Shaquille O'Neal calls Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors clear favorites for the 2023 NBA championship

The Golden State Warriors could repeat as champs. [Photo: SFGATE]

Even before the 2021-22 NBA season started, Shaquille O’Neal already guaranteed the Golden State Warriors would win the crown. He believed that when healthy, and despite all the doubts, the Bay Area team still had no equal.

Shaquille O'Neal, of course, was proven right. He is already calling Steve Kerr’s team to repeat.

NBA @NBA



presented by Steve Kerr on learning how to coach star players from Gregg Popovich & Phil Jackson. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability Steve Kerr on learning how to coach star players from Gregg Popovich & Phil Jackson.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability https://t.co/zyy4v8lHsr

Golden State’s mantra of “Strength in Numbers” is a tribute to the bench players who star in their assignments. This is something Steve Kerr is very familiar with, having thrived in the same role.

The four-time champion coach has built a system that revolves around Steph Curry, but hums even when their superstar is having an off night.

Michael Harriot @michaelharriot Steve Kerr has more championships than every NBA franchise except the Lakers and the Celtics. There are only 3 living human beings on the planet—Pat Riley, Bill Russell and Phil Jackson—who have as many NBA rings as Steve Kerr. Steve Kerr has more championships than every NBA franchise except the Lakers and the Celtics. There are only 3 living human beings on the planet—Pat Riley, Bill Russell and Phil Jackson—who have as many NBA rings as Steve Kerr.

Kerr is now a legendary coach who has won more titles than every NBA team not named the Celtics or the Lakers. The Warriors have a total of seven titles as a franchise, while Kerr has nine of his own as both a player and coach.

Always humble, Kerr would even poke fun at his own legacy:

“I just hang around with the right people. You hang around superstars long enough, you’re gonna get some.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr jokes all of his rings are due to hanging around the right people 🤣 Steve Kerr jokes all of his rings are due to hanging around the right people 🤣 https://t.co/uGwgUVuWBO

