LA Clippers star wing Paul George recently made a bold comparison between Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. While many questioned George’s opinion, O’Neal appeared to accept the comparison.

During a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” George dubbed Embiid this generation’s ‘Shaq.’ He went on to break down how the reigning MVP is just as unstoppable as the legendary big man.

"You can't stop him,” George said. “He's too big, he's agile, he can shoot, he can step out from the 3-point line. He’s just a big body. He's our generation and our version of Shaq. There’s nobody we can put on Shaq. Bro, there’s nobody you can put on Joel.”

O’Neal won four titles over 19 seasons, while Embiid has never made it past the second round of the playoffs through eight seasons. Additionally, the legend has long been critical of superstars who haven’t won titles, including Embiid.

During a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal called out the Sixers superstar for his playoff shortcomings. He referred to Embiid as “the best big man when it comes to numbers.” However, he added that he needs to showcase his abilities at “the big dance” to earn the title of the NBA’s best big man.

Nonetheless, the four-time champion still shared George’s quote on his Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Shaquille O'Neal seemingly accepts Joel Embiid comparison despite reigning MVP's lack of championship success

O’Neal didn’t add any further comment. However, given the fact that he shared the post, the comparison must have at least piqued his interest.

Comparing Shaquille O’Neal and Joel Embiid’s early-career stats

In terms of stats, Joel Embiid’s early-career numbers are very comparable to Shaquille O’Neal’s.

In 534 games over his first eight seasons, O’Neal averaged 27.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game on 57.7% shooting.

Through 421 games over eight seasons, Embiid is averaging 27.7 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 1.7 bpg and 1.2 3pg on 50.3% shooting.

O’Neal was more dominant on the defensive end, while Embiid is more versatile offensively with his ability to space the floor. However, they still put up eerily similar numbers to start their careers.

Notably, only one of O’Neal’s four titles came during his first eight seasons, and that was in Year 8. So, if Embiid were to win this year’s championship, he would match the legend’s success through eight years.

Embiid, 29, is two years older than O’Neal was in his eighth season (27), as he missed two full years to start his career. However, the reigning MVP appears to be in the middle of his prime. So, he should have a prime opportunity to make his first deep playoff run this year.

Through 27 games, Embiid is averaging a career-best 34.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.0 bpg and 1.1 3pg on 53.5% shooting. The Sixers (23-13) sit third in the Eastern Conference.

