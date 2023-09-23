Shaquille O'Neal once shared that Dennis Rodman would go to clubs without showering after games and party with the "baddest women" 

Dennis Rodman was one of the best players of all time in the NBA and a cornerstone of the Chicago Bulls' second three-peat (1996-1998). He was elite in rebounds and defense, which made him valuable a valuable asset. Apart from the Bulls, Rodman had also played for the Detroit Pistons from 1989-1990.

Rodman was also known for his eccentric behavior on and off the court. His former teammate and NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal recalled his time with the Lakers. Rodman spent the second half of the 1998-99 season in Los Angeles but left the team in the 1999 offseason.

"When he played with us, I had seen this dude play a full game, don't take a shower, go to a club and some of the baddest women I have ever seen in my life were there. Game is at 7:30, we have to be there at 6:00, he come in at 6:45, late for the meeting, eating chicken and rice, take a cold shower while we are talking, talking about going over game plan, then come out and play. After the game, he put his stuff on, going to the club and the baddies come out," O'Neal said, via ClutchTime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was only one of the eccentric things Rodman had done in his NBA career. He faced off-court issues, like legal and alcohol problems as well as three marriages. However, the star also has some pretty unique moments during his career in the league.

Dennis Rodman's career antics

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Rodman was a great player, especially on the defensive end, and had an illustrious career, which led to his Hall of Fame induction. At the same time, he also had some eccentric, yet unique, moments off the court that are still recalled by his fans and former teammates.

One of these moments was during the 1998 NBA Finals when he decided to skip a mandatory film session to go to Michigan to attend a WCW event.

Rodman has also appeared on the show alongside the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan. This was not the first appearance for Rodman, as he was a big fan of wrestling.

Rodman spent two years with the San Antonio Spurs between 1993 and 1995 and offered another unique moment in his career when he headbutted the team mascot in a preseason game.

"I bring excitement to the game. Sometimes I get bored with basketball, like I know some fans do. And so I do things to make it more interesting for me, and for them," Rodman said after the incident, via Vulture.com.

This was not the first time that Rodman headbutted someone. In 1996, he was ejected from a game, but instead of leaving the court, he started yelling at the referee before headbutting him.

But the biggest highlight of his off-court career was probably when he decided to marry himself after revealing he was bisexual. Of course, the marriage never happened, but it still proved how eccentric Rodman was as a person.